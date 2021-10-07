Enough is enouh!!!

I will keep my faith in GOD only,,, we the people have had enough~~ of the tyranny!!1’. I just don’t understand people. God has blessed us with a vaccine and people won’t take it???. COOTOF09 SMFH STILL YOU ARE AS CLUELESS AS EVER. Oculus Spirit [82147]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 57379.
Visitors in church are always a wonderful thing. And, with my church being right on a major highway, for us, they are a pretty regular occurrence. Most of them are everyday, average, normal Joes and Janes. And then there are the other times…. He sat on the very front row...
As I drive around town I see yard signs: “Opportunity Program Class of 2021,” “WA-HI Class of 2021,” or “Warrior Graduate 2021.”. I am always happy to see these signs — they are visible recognition of a young person’s hard work, and often the support of their families and friends. Because of my professional background I often wish there was a sign for families whose children were turning 5: “ 90% of my brain is developed!” or “Brain Builders live here!”
Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
People on TikTok are freaking out after one woman suggested that we might not ever truly pass on - and that the world could have ended many times before without our knowledge. Joli Moli, who goes by @joli.artist on the platform, is scaring people with a video she posted that claimed that we may never really die, but instead, our consciousness goes into an alternate reality.
AdvertisementsAn October 11 2021 tweet featured a purported Twitter screenshot, which was attributed to Ben Shapiro and mentioned his “wife’s bedroom” and “Columbus Day”:. In the screenshot (dated October 11 2021 at 4:50 PM), Shapiro purportedly said:. My daughter woke me up this morning and asked me what day it...
Travels through Property Law by Tom Brodersen, Esq. People today have the freedom to live their lives in many different ways. Some make the choice to forego getting married, even though they are in committed relationships, which they intend to honor. Perhaps, having felt the great pain of going through a divorce, they don’t want to ever again, and for good reason. Almost everyone who’s been divorced felt like they were “screwed to the wall.” Also, the emotional trauma of all those broken dreams is more than people think they can endure again.
As previously reported by the Loyolan, Wellness Wednesdays are back on campus. Wellness Wednesdays is an opportunity set up by LMU Campus Awareness Resource Education Services (CARES) for students to take an hour out of their week to relax and enjoy good food. It has returned for the past several weeks after the pandemic shut it down for the 2020-2021 school year. However, are Wellness Wednesdays actually succeeding in helping reduce stress and increase so-called wellness among students, or is there more that could be done that these Wednesdays fail to do? Asst. opinion editor Cristobal Spielmann and opinion intern Ashley Buschhorn go head-to-head on Wellness Wednesdays.
Our oldest child, Henry, turned 12 this summer. On his birthday, we lingered in a line of idling cars not far from UW-Eau Claire, waiting for his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He was excited. Not a shred of trepidation. When our vehicle pulled to the front of the line, three young women doted on him, complimenting him on his bravery. The shot went into his arm, and we were off.
When it comes to living with mental illness, the notion of gratitude may seem obscure. After all, depression hasn't always made me a good person, or parent. It has affected my friendships and relationships, making me a shitty daughter, mother and wife. It has negatively impacted my work. I've quit (and lost) jobs due to my poor mental health. And I withdraw from everyone — and thing — when I'm in the midst of a depressive episode. I turn off the lights and hide beneath the covers, shutting the door on those I care about and love. In short, depression sucks. Living with a long-term mental illness sucks. But it's not all bad. In spite of the hurt, loneliness, isolation, shame and pain, there are many upsides to living with mental illness, and I am thankful for depression — and my diagnosis. I am thankful for my mental health condition.
Talk about your male privilege. Picture yourself at any concert, sporting event, movie, bar, or any large event you've ever been to in your life. They most likely had bathrooms (I hope) at them, right?. Fellas, if you had to go while attending the event you're thinking, how long did...
The freedom I’m talking about is the freedom afforded to anyone who finds his or her way to Jesus the Christ. There is something quite liberating when you know or come to realize that you’ve been “set free’” as they say. Have you ever thought about what that really means?...
Twice in a short period of time I’ve heard the phrase “be fiercely kind.”. It sounds like the craziest of oxymorons. Be fierce, and be kind. Kind, fierce. Opposite ends of the spectrum, or complimenting sides of the same coin?. The most recent time I heard this was in a...
