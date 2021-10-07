CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Americans Have More Than $460 Billion In College Savings Plans. It's Not Enough

By Alex Tanzi
fa-mag.com
 7 days ago

Americans amassed $464 billion in tax-advantaged college savings investment plans as of June, up $91 billion from a year ago, according to new data from the Federal Reserve. Spread among the estimated 15 million families with so-called 529 accounts, that means that the average plan holds less than $29,000, which would pay for about half of a year of tuition at the average private university or a year or more at a public university.

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Motley Fool

Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022. That's Bad News for Retirees

Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Americans Fear Pandemic Will Erode Retirement Plans, Survey Says

Americans are increasingly worried that their retirement security is at risk due to rising Covid infections that will lead to a market crash, worsen inflation and give rise to another recession, according to an Allianz Life Insurance survey. The Q3 Quarterly Market Perceptions Study found that people are more worried...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Federal Income Taxes#Tax Benefits#The Federal Reserve#Bloomberg News
CNET

How to save for your child's college fund

Americans hold a staggering $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, and though some students may have part or all of their student loan debt forgiven, many will not be so lucky. The average parent plans to cover about 70% of their child's college expenses -- but less than 30% are on track to do so, according to Fidelity Investments' 10th Annual College Savings Indicator. The best time to start saving for your kid's college education is right now, and perhaps the best way to do it is to just start doing it. The earlier you start, the better: Compounding interest makes a powerful tailwind. And there are some specific tools and services that can help you reach your goal faster, including 529 accounts, scholarships or a custom plan laid out by a financial adviser. The bottom line: It's never to late to start, no matter where you are in your savings journey.
EDUCATION
yourmoney.com

One in four high earners don’t have enough emergency savings

Some 23 per cent of people with a household income of £100,000 or more have less than the recommended three to six months of expenses in savings, according to a survey of 10,000 people by Folcodata for Hargreaves Lansdown. Around one in ten (12 per cent) households bringing in £150,000...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
AOL Corp

Here's when the IRS can check out my bank account

Let’s say I hire a contractor to do a project on my house, and he asks for payment in cash. It would be cheaper than if I wrote a check, and we both know why: Cash leaves less of a paper trail and the contractor might not report it as income. If he doesn’t have to pay income tax on the money, he’ll share some of the savings with me.
INCOME TAX
pncguam.com

$17.2 million in COLA payments paid early

For the third consecutive year, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration will pay Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) payments ahead of schedule. This follows the Department of Administration’s transfer of $17,292,000 to the Government of Guam Retirement Fund for 2021 COLA payments. These payments are scheduled for release on Friday, October 15, 2021, ahead of the legally required deadline of no later than November 1, 2021.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy