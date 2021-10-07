Come to the ‘Cabaret’!

Most theatres share a commonality, now that we’re finally coming out of the pandemic and presenting live shows. We are seeing more modest, smaller cast productions, typically a musical revue or a one-person show of some kind, that creates an immediate feeling of intimacy between the audience and the performers. At Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, this style of show is their specialty, as one can tell from the company’s name. Also, no one in Chicagoland produces a more polished show than Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. This visionary Director and multi-Jeff Award winner is once again collaborating with his gifted, award-winning Musical Director and pianist, Jeremy Ramey. And once again the duo have brought magic to their audiences. Joining these two gentlemen, Theo Ubique newcomer Jamal Howard brings his own talent as Associate Director and Choreographer, to help guide this polished, professional production toward perfection. The result is a 90-minute show, with intermission, that sparkles with a welcoming glow as, after almost two years, we can finally return to live performances.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO