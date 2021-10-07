CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

MARTINEZ, JUAN RAMON - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking and 2 additional charges

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 7 days ago

On September 27, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Juan R. Martinez was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. During the months of March, August, October, November, and December of 2020, several residents of Lower Allen Township had items stolen from their unlocked vehicles. Specifically in the neighborhoods of Rossmoyne Manor, Highland Park, Beacon Hill, Cumberland Park, Spring Lake, and the Wesley Part Apartments over 36 victims had a total of $15,500 worth of property stolen. This property included electronics, jewelry, weapons, cash, and other property left in vehicles.

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimewatchpa.com

MARTINEZ RODRIGUEZ, ODIN E - (1 count) Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and 1 additional charge

The Oxford Borough Police Department charged 22 year old Odin E. Martinez Rodriguez of Oxford for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer and eight additional related charges. On October 1, 2021, an Oxford Borough police officer was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle was observed driving on the rim of his tire and crossing the center double yellow lines numerous times. Upon activating the emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated and attempted to elude the officer. The vehicle was stopped and the operator, identified as Martinez Rodriguez, presented with glassy and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of alcohol. Martinez Rodriguez refused field sobriety tests, was found driving with a suspended license in possession of marijuana, and was taken into custody. Subsequently, Martinez Rodriguez was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison with bail set at 10,000 dollars/10%.
OXFORD, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Sinniger, Dane Albert - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1) and 1 additional charge

On October 1, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Dane A. Sinniger was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On July 15th, 2020, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received information about a non-active retail theft that occurred earlier on this date at the Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road. Video surveillance showed a white male stealing several carts full of merchandise from the store and departing in a white Hyundai Tuscon. The male was identified via video as Dane Sinniger, who was responsible for several similar thefts in the area at this time.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Hartung, Kevin - (1) Count Theft of Motor Vehicle (F-3) and 3 additional charges

On October 6, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a business on the Harrisburg Pike for a report of a stolen Uhaul Truck. Carlisle Police were able to intercept the vehicle, which was driven and stolen by a Kevin Hartung. When Carlisle Police attempted to pull over Hartung, Hartung fled from police and eventually struck a utility pole. Hartung then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran on foot. Hartung was eventually apprehended and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, fleeing and a variety of other charges.
MIDDLESEX, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Borrero, Krystal Lee - (18) 4106 A1I Access Device Fraud (F3) and 1 additional charge

On October 5, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Krystal L. Borrero was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to call a victim in reference to a non-active theft. The victim had her wallet stolen at Michael's and then fraudulent activity appeared on her credit cards. She began getting alerts from her financial institutions reporting fraudulent activity. It was discovered that five credit cards were compromised and used to complete fraudulent purchases totaling $1,389 at Kohl's and Target on the Carlisle Pike.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martinez#Issuing Authority
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Lewin, Dean Anthony - 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges

On October 13, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Dean A. Lewin was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 30th, 2021 at 2:00 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On June 23rd, 2021 at 11:29 AM, member Dean Lewin remotely deposited a check for $3,500 into his Member's 1st FCU account.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Snyder, Misty Dawn - (18) 3929 (A)(1) Retail Theft (F3)

On October 7, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Misty D. Snyder was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On September 24th, 2021 1:01 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to Walmart, located at 3400 Hartzdale Drive in Camp Hill, for a report of a retail theft that had occurred about 20 minutes prior. Upon arrival, asset protection advised that a white female had pushed out a cart full of baby formula ($509.00 total) to a black Jeep Cherokee, which then left the scene. Surveillance video showed the suspect as a short, middle-aged, heavyset white female with long brown or reddish hair past her shoulders and wearing a gray top, gray pants and white N-95 mask.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Allen, Artie J - (18) 2706 (a)(1) Terroristic Threats(M1) and 1 additional charge

On August 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a retail theft at Weis Markets, 1195 Lowther Road. Upon arrival, the store manager relayed that he had noticed a male in the store from a previous retail theft. The male had a cart full of items and appeared to be about to walk out of the store. The manager told the male to get out and never come back, which prevented the retail theft from occurring.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(1 Count Theft By Unlawful Taking F3

Tracey , Louie Sr. - 186105C4 NOT TO POSSES USE ETC. FIREARM (F2) and 2 additional charges. On October 3, 2021, Middlesex Township Police were dispatched to a residence for a report of a stolen mobility scooter. On October 7, 2021, the suspect, Louie Tracey Sr, returned the stolen scooter, and was found to be in possession of a shotgun, which he was not legally able to possess due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A bizarre delivery happened inside an Orange County jail courtyard when drugs were dropped off by a drone. The Orange County District Attorney said Chey Smart, 41, controlled the drone from outside the jail Sunday. “There was meth, heroin, Xanax, and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” said Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The drone sat undetected until Tuesday when an inmate worker found it on the ground. Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, serving time in the jail for a similar crime, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the dropoff. They arrested Smart inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity, detectives added. Inside, investigators said they found assault weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (A)(1) Retail Theft (F3)

Snyder, Misty Dawn - (18) 3929 (A)(1) Retail Theft (F3) On October 7, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Misty D. Snyder was served. Warrant Details Warrant Type : Criminal Date Issued : Wednesday October 6th, 2021 Issuing Authority : MDJ Delozier Holding Department : Lower Allen Township Police Department Docket...
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Peters, Blain Edward - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges

On September 29th, 2021 at 3 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On July 19th, 2021 at 11:23 AM, new member Blain Peters remotely deposited a $250.00 check into his Member's 1st account. On July 20th, 2021 at 09:48 AM, a $450.00 check was remotely deposited into Peters' account. Following the deposits, numerous debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals were conducted in the York area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Retail Theft - Boscovs (Galleria Mall)

The Richland Township Police Department is attempting to identify the Individual in this photo, regarding a Retail Theft Incident, which occurred on 10/12/2021, at approx 7:15 pm, at Boscovs (Galleria Mall), in Richland Twp. Suspect Vehicle is a Dodge Caliber, silver in color. If you have any information about the...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Vazquez-Ramos, Claudio M - (18) 4304 (a)(1) Endangering Welfare of Children (F2) and 1 additional charge

On October 3, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Claudio M. Vazquez-Ramos was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. Docket Number: CR-367-2021. Reference ID: LA-21-04245. On August 24, 2021 at 10:52 a.m., Lower Allen Police Officers were on patrol in the parking lot of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Davis, Thomas Leon III - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3) and 1 additional charge

On September 19, 2021 at 10:06 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive, in reference to non active retail thefts. Video revealed that on September 16th around 6:45 PM, the suspect took the following items without paying for them:. Black Comforter Set (Bed...
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18)3922(A)(1)Theft by Decep-False Impression (M1)

Peters, Blain Edward - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges. On September 29th, 2021 at 3 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received a bad check case from Member's 1st Federal Credit Union Investigators. On July 19th, 2021 at 11:23 AM, new member Blain Peters remotely deposited a $250.00 check into his Member's 1st account. On July 20th, 2021 at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

RIVERA PERALTA, SAMUEL - (1) Count DUI Highest Rate of Alcohol and 1 additional charge

The Oxford Borough Police Department charged 21 year old Samuel Rivera Peralta of Oxford for DUI and two additional charges. On September 8, 2021, an Oxford police officer was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop after they observed a vehicle driving without illuminated headlights after dark. The operator of the vehicle, identified as Samuel Rivera Peralta was arrested after he was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Subsequently, the lab results came back which state that Rivera-Peralta did have a BAC of 0.187. Rivera Peralta was arrested and is pending a preliminary hearing.
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (A)(1) Retail Theft (F3)

On October 7, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Misty D. Snyder was served. Warrant Details Warrant Type : Criminal Date Issued : Wednesday October 6th, 2021 Issuing Authority : MDJ Delozier Holding Department : Lower Allen Township Police Department Docket... All site content on the...
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

FORD, UKASHAH MUHAMMAD - (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F1) and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Assault, Discharge of Firearm into Occupied Structure, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person - In #21-09880 - October 7th, 2021 at 4:00 pm - 700 W. Edwin St - UKASHAH FORD, M/18, was charged with the above offenses after officers were dispatched around 1:12 am to the area of the 700 Block of W. Edwin St for a report of shots being fired. Officers quickly arrived at the scene, however they received conflicting information from persons in the area and were unable to locate any evidence to corroborate the shooting. Later that morning officers returned to the scene, where they found nearby vehicles and structures that were struck by gunfire. Officers reviewed video surveillance which showed a male individual firing at another person before entering a nearby apartment 4-G of the Timberland Apartments. With assistance from the Lycoming County Special Response Team, investigators executed a search warrant at Apartment 4-G where they located a firearm as well as suspect UKASHAH FORD.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Zavala-Alfaro, Jonathan - (1 Count) DUI General Impairment and 1 additional charge

The Oxford Borough Police Department charged 19 year old Jonathan Zavala-Alfaro of Oxford for DUI and three additional charges. On August 19, 2021, an Oxford police officer was on patrol and conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Field sobriety tests were subsequently given that led to Officers taking Zavala-Alfaro into custody for suspected driving while intoxicated. The results of the blood work were later made available, and Zavala-Alfaro's BAC came back at 0.117. Zavala-Alfaro was arrested and is pending a preliminary hearing.
OXFORD, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Diaz-Morant, Jayshawn - (1) Count Felony Burglary and 2 additional charges

The Manheim Township Police Department arrested Diaz-Morant, Jayshawn on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, following a traffic stop. He was processed and taken to Central Arraignment. Warrant Details. Date Issued: Tuesday October 5th, 2021. Issuing Authority: Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller. Holding Department: Manheim Township Police Department. Reference ID: MT-21-16340...
MANHEIM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy