MARTINEZ, JUAN RAMON - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking and 2 additional charges

Aggravated Assault, Discharge of Firearm into Occupied Structure, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person - In #21-09880 - October 7th, 2021 at 4:00 pm - 700 W. Edwin St - UKASHAH FORD, M/18, was charged with the above offenses after officers were dispatched around 1:12 am to the area of the 700 Block of W. Edwin St for a report of shots being fired. Officers quickly arrived at the scene, however they received conflicting information from persons in the area and were unable to locate any evidence to corroborate the shooting. Later that morning officers returned to the scene, where they found nearby vehicles and structures that were struck by gunfire. Officers reviewed video surveillance which showed a male individual firing at another person before entering a nearby apartment 4-G of the Timberland Apartments. With assistance from the Lycoming County Special Response Team, investigators executed a search warrant at Apartment 4-G where they located a firearm as well as suspect UKASHAH FORD.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO