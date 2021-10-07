MARTINEZ, JUAN RAMON - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking and 2 additional charges
On September 27, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Juan R. Martinez was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. During the months of March, August, October, November, and December of 2020, several residents of Lower Allen Township had items stolen from their unlocked vehicles. Specifically in the neighborhoods of Rossmoyne Manor, Highland Park, Beacon Hill, Cumberland Park, Spring Lake, and the Wesley Part Apartments over 36 victims had a total of $15,500 worth of property stolen. This property included electronics, jewelry, weapons, cash, and other property left in vehicles.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
