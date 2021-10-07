Kellogg’s worker strike continues as cereal giant aims to ‘mitigate supply disruptions’
A is for apple. J is for jacks. S is for strike. Workers at four Kellogg Company factories are on strike in an effort to fight for better wages and benefits. An estimated 1,400 members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers’ International Union are participating. The plants are located in Battle Creek, Michigan—where the company is headquartered—in addition to Omaha, Nebraska; Memphis; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. They make cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes, and Frosted Flakes.www.fastcompany.com
