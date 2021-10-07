CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Kellogg’s worker strike continues as cereal giant aims to ‘mitigate supply disruptions’

By Zlati Meyer
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA is for apple. J is for jacks. S is for strike. Workers at four Kellogg Company factories are on strike in an effort to fight for better wages and benefits. An estimated 1,400 members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers’ International Union are participating. The plants are located in Battle Creek, Michigan—where the company is headquartered—in addition to Omaha, Nebraska; Memphis; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. They make cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes, and Frosted Flakes.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Most Deere workers reject contract offer from tractor maker

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — The vast majority of United Auto Workers union members rejected a contract offer from Deere & Co. Sunday that would have delivered at least 5% raises to the workers who make John Deere tractors and other equipment. “The tentative agreement reached by the UAW and John Deere was rejected this evening […]
MOLINE, IL
103.3 WKFR

Is the Kellogg’s Strike Causing a Cereal Shortage?

The possibility of a cereal shortage is very real. However, it's not the fault of the striking employees of Kellogg's. Yesterday Kellogg's employees went on strike in Battle Creek, Omaha, Lancaster, and Memphis following the expiration of a union contract. The union employees are fighting for a living wage and good benefits. The brakes were slammed on production early Tuesday as a large number of employees took to the streets according to NBC Miami,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Washington Post

Warehouse jobs — recently thought of as jobs of the future — are suddenly jobs few workers want

Warehouse jobs were supposed to be the future of the retail industry, offering opportunities for displaced employees and reshaping the American workforce. Amazon, Target, Walmart and other companies pledged to create hundreds of thousands of these positions at competitive wages — and increasingly with perks like free college thrown in — so they could fill the deluge of online orders that began with the coronavirus pandemic and continue unabated.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereals#Compensation And Benefits#Kellogg Company#Bakery#Corn Flakes#Frosted Flakes#American
Axios

Grocery stores could face supply shortages ahead of holidays

Grocery stores could have limited quantities of a number of products heading into the holidays after some of the country's biggest food manufacturers say they're short on supply, CNN reports. Driving the news: Many companies have told grocers that they'll be short on supply due to labor, commodity and transportation...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
GovExec.com

America Is Running Out of Everything

Is it just me, or does it feel like America is running out of everything?. I visited CVS last week to pick up some at-home COVID-19 tests. They’d been sold out for a week, an employee told me. So I asked about paper towels. “We’re out of those too,” he said. “Try Walgreens.” I drove to a Walgreens that had paper towels. But when I asked a pharmacist to fill some very common prescriptions, he told me the store had run out. “Try the Target up the road,” he suggested. Target’s pharmacy had the meds, but its front area was alarmingly barren, like the canned-food section of a grocery store one hour before a hurricane makes landfall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs

Comments / 0

Community Policy