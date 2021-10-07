Rogue Company gets Cannon in latest update

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Movie tickets, discount codes, even plane ticket and hotel confirmations are all things people store in smartphone digital wallets, but now Floridians will soon be able to carry a digital version of their driver’s license as well. Earlier this year, Apple announced it was partnering with nearly two dozen states to support digital versions of driver’s licenses. Originally, Florida was left off that list, until now. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the state will issue a Smart-ID available on the IOS App Store and Google Play Store. The app, while already live, is not yet available to the public. However, state officials said Wednesday the app will be available in mid-November. Apple is also working with the state to make the digital ID’s available in Wallet.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO