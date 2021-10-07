CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Nuclear Assault playing NYC w/ Subzero, Tombs, & more; ‘Handle With Care’ blue vinyl on pre-order

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYC thrash legends Nuclear Assault are finally read to play their hometown again for the first time in a few years on November 20 at The Brooklyn Monarch, and the very lengthy undercard includes Subzero, Tombs, Sworn Enemy, Brick By Brick, These Streets, Departed, Gloves Off, Sully, Silence Equals Death, and Iron Price. Doors are at 4 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

