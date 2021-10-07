Nuclear Assault playing NYC w/ Subzero, Tombs, & more; ‘Handle With Care’ blue vinyl on pre-order

Twitter is a wild place! After becoming funny on Twitter, Eve 6 got added to The Fest "as like a postmodern joke" (to quote Eve 6), and they've used their platform to promote a lot of the cooler, younger punk bands playing The Fest who never had a video on MTV. Meanwhile, Laura Jane Grace has been petitioning another punk festival, Riot Fest, to get Operation Ivy to reunite. Eve 6 got involved in that too, urging Riot Fest to book Eve 6 doing a set of Op Ivy covers. Riot Fest replied, "LOL. I’d rather have @LauraJaneGrace cover @Eve6 songs." Laura then said, "If @RiotFest makes the Operation Ivy reunion happen I will perform a full set of @Eve6 covers… specifically ‘Inside Out’… I will cover that song on repeat for a full 45 minute set. I still get paid though." Riot Fest asked, "Do you like Operation more than you hate @Eve6? Would an Op Ivy reunion be worth it if it meant you had to listen to an @Eve6 cover band?" Rancid liked the tweet. Riot Fest made a Twitter poll asking who the worst band to cover Op Ivy would be, and Eve 6 won. Modern ska-punk greats We Are The Union tweeted, "god i just want one day on the timeline without seeing anything about eve 6, riot fest, and operation ivy."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO