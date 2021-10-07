Join Garrison Forest this Fall to Experience the Campus, Community and Collective GFS Spirit
Located on 110 wooded acres in Owings Mills, Garrison Forest School provides an exceptional educational experience for girls in K-12, plus a national and international boarding option for grades 8-12 and a co-ed Preschool. Students thrive in a supportive environment that helps them find their unique path to success. Please join Garrison Forest this fall to learn more about what makes it a place where students lead, create and innovate with confidence. There are different visit options to fit your schedule and preference:baltimorefishbowl.com
