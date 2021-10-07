CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What I learned about leadership from my legendary comedian grandfather

By Bobby Blumofe
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack was my grandfather, and I can’t think of a better role model. As unorthodox as it may sound, I’ve learned that there are many parallels between my grandfather’s unique approach to comedy and corporate leadership. I was well into my career as a technologist, however, before I recognized these parallels. From an early age, I identified as a math-science nerd, and I thought, “What could a comedian teach me about my future career?” As it turns out, the answer is quite a lot.

