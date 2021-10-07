Mowod on Movies: Weekend of October 8

Jan 5, 2020; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Daniel Craig arrives on the red carpet during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo credit © Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Marvel's Venom: Let There Be Carnage kicked off the fall movie season with a pre-pandemic record shattering $90.1 million opening week. Roaring past Shang-Chi and Black Widow, Venom's debut sets the stage for a potential block busting month the likes we haven't seen in years.

No Time to Die (PG-13)

Starring - Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek

James Bond has retired and is spending his days enjoying the most relaxing life in Jamaica. The tranquility comes to an end when he is visited by old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA in need of Bonds help. So back to the MI6 he goes and is greeted by some of London's old crew of M (Ralph Fiennes), Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) and Q (Ben Winshaw). Nemesis Lyutsifer Safin played always in top form Rami Malek.

No Time to Die clocks in at just under 3 hours. Moving with relative speed and grace with all the classic hallmarks of the franchise: exotic locales, amazing set pieces and a deranged villain with a wicked plan that only one super-agent in the world can undo.

John Mowod, Mowod On Movies, reviews these releases with Larry Richert and Kevin Battle of the KDKA Radio Morning Show

Tune into 100.1 FM or AM 1020 KDKA at 7:05 every Friday morning for more in-depth movie news, reviews and movie trivia.