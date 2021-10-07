Anti-Vax Protesters Confront Parents About Masks Outside Beverly Hills School

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A heated exchange over masks took place during an anti-vaccination protest outside an elementary school in Beverly Hills Wednesday morning.

Several dozen anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside Hawthorne Elementary School holding signs and banners and yelling at students and their parents as they arrived for class, telling them not to wear masks. The protesters also told parents they should sue the Beverly Hills Unified School District, even though the student mask mandate is statewide.

In one incident caught on video, the group appeared to follow and hound a woman and her young child.

“He’s gonna be traumatized if you put that mask on him and you don’t let him breathe through it,” one of the protesters tells the mother.

“That’s my choice, you better respect my choice,” the mother responds.

All K-12 students in California are required to wear masks while in school. Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all schoolchildren will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the FDA has given full approval of the vaccine for that age group.

According to reporter Samuel Braslow with the Beverly Hills Courier, who recorded the video, no citations were issued during the protest.