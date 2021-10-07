Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Little Falls

A woman was struck and killed by a commuter train Thursday morning in Little Falls.

The unidentified woman was struck shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Dewey Avenue near the Wayne border, NJ Transit Chief Communications Officer Nancy Snyder said.

The No. 1002 train had left Lake Hopatcong at 6:40 a.m. and was due to arrive in Hoboken at 8:17 a.m., Snyder said.

No injuries were reported among the 52 customers and crew members, she said.

Service on the Montclair-Boonton line remained suspended Denville and Montclair State University into mid-morning. Substitute bus service was provided.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

