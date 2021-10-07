CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most At-Risk Housing Markets

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35l7F7_0cK425Kf00 One of the few sectors that thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic was real estate. Existing home sales in 2020 hit their highest level in nearly a decade and a half -- and surging demand pushed real estate prices higher. The median home sale reached a multi-decade high of $278,000 in the first quarter of 2021, up 17.7% from a year earlier, according to ATTOM Data Solutions.

Despite a strong real estate market, there are still many counties where the housing market is at increased risk from the impact of the pandemic, directly or indirectly.

These areas have higher than average foreclosure rates and higher than average shares of homes with underwater mortgages -- meaning the value of outstanding loans exceeds the total value of the property. Some of these markets are also far less affordable than average with high homeownership costs relative to local incomes.

Based on an index of these three measures -- foreclosure rates, share of underwater mortgages, and affordability -- at the county level, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most at-risk housing markets. All data in this story was compiled in the first-quarter 2021 Special Coronavirus Report from ATTOM Data Solutions, a real estate and property data company.

Many of the counties on this list are located in eastern United States, spanning Florida up through the mid-Atlantic and New England. The pandemic has taken a greater than average economic and public health toll in some of these counties. This is the county in each state with the most deaths from COVID-19 .

“The pandemic still looms large and may pose a threat to the progress made so far, and by extension could affect home sales and prices,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer with ATTOM in a press release. Indeed, the housing market is thriving, but many American homeowners remain vulnerable.

Click here to see the most at-risk housing markets

To determine the most susceptible housing markets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from ATTOM Data Solutions’ Q1 2021 Special Coronavirus Report on the susceptibility of county-level housing markets to risks arising from the coronavirus pandemic. Counties were ranked based on an index that consists of the percentage of residential properties with a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2021, the percentage of average local wages needed to afford the major expenses of owning a median-priced home in the first quarter of 2021, and the percentage of properties with outstanding mortgage balances that exceeded their estimated market values in the fourth quarter of 2020, that is underwater mortgages. All index components came from ATTOM Data Solutions and were weighted equally. Supplemental data on unemployment and labor force came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and are not seasonally adjusted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUSoK_0cK425Kf00

50. Harnett County, North Carolina
> Location: Dunn, NC metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $212,500 (+16.4% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 28.1%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 2,178 (12.9% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Wlyn_0cK425Kf00

49. Saint Lucie County, Florida
> Location: Port St. Lucie, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $255,000 (+18.6% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 32.2%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 7,296 (9.8% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 67

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vzbm_0cK425Kf00

48. Ascension County, Louisiana
> Location: Baton Rouge, LA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $220,000 (+0.5% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 19.0%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 4,115 (19.1% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFqqA_0cK425Kf00

47. Chesapeake City County, Virginia
> Location: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $285,000 (+16.3% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 31.0%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 10,626 (19.0% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1OCB_0cK425Kf00

46. Kendall County, Illinois
> Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $247,945 (+30.5% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 39.7%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 4,117 (13.7% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 09

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xomGI_0cK425Kf00

45. Du Page County, Illinois
> Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $292,500 (+7.1% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 27.2%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 43,372 (17.6% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 111

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpqfI_0cK425Kf00

44. Manatee County, Florida
> Location: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $345,000 (+27.8% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 39.9%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 9,021 (10.1% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPAZM_0cK425Kf00

43. Middlesex County, New Jersey
> Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $360,000 (+16.1% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 33.3%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 17,466 (11.1% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 107

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INPP7_0cK425Kf00

42. Berkshire County, Massachusetts
> Location: Pittsfield, MA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $215,000 (+2.4% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 24.2%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 5,541 (15.0% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nONe3_0cK425Kf00

41. Tazewell County, Illinois
> Location: Peoria, IL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $116,500 (+-2.9% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 16.7%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 9,758 (27.5% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HeqJ_0cK425Kf00

40. Scott County, Iowa
> Location: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $175,000 (+12.5% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 21.0%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 6,252 (17.9% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyA4w_0cK425Kf00

39. Middlesex County, Connecticut
> Location: Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $281,847 (+17.4% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 29.3%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 8,184 (17.4% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQKqz_0cK425Kf00

38. Shasta County, California
> Location: Redding, CA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $303,000 (+10.1% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 31.5%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 3,660 (10.3% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42egv6_0cK425Kf00

37. Kent County, Delaware
> Location: Dover, DE metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $200,250 (+4.4% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 19.7%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 3,337 (17.6% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 56

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1df0_0cK425Kf00

36. Saint Tammany County, Louisiana
> Location: New Orleans-Metairie, LA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $222,750 (+4.3% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 23.2%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 8,272 (19.8% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEGV3_0cK425Kf00

35. Will County, Illinois
> Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $232,000 (+11.0% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 30.3%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 26,734 (15.3% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGyht_0cK425Kf00

34. Charlotte County, Florida
> Location: Punta Gorda, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $239,900 (+9.0% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 30.9%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 5,081 (10.5% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkebC_0cK425Kf00

33. Escambia County, Florida
> Location: Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $182,000 (+10.3% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 19.1%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 20,922 (31.0% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018pP2_0cK425Kf00

32. Osceola County, Florida
> Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $255,000 (+8.1% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 33.5%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 7,514 (10.0% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 78

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKEtm_0cK425Kf00

31. Essex County, New Jersey
> Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $430,000 (+26.5% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 37.7%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 11,670 (10.8% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 116

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjKmG_0cK425Kf00

30. Walworth County, Wisconsin
> Location: Whitewater-Elkhorn, WI metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $229,450 (+0.7% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 30.6%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 3,183 (14.0% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDMOy_0cK425Kf00

29. Flagler County, Florida
> Location: Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $268,000 (+19.1% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 37.6%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 3,279 (10.4% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNrLp_0cK425Kf00

28. Lake County, Florida
> Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $250,000 (+9.0% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 32.0%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 8,548 (10.9% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33P3jH_0cK425Kf00

27. Humboldt County, California
> Location: Eureka-Arcata-Fortuna, CA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $345,000 (+15.0% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 37.9%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 2,296 (10.3% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yefYg_0cK425Kf00

26. Onslow County, North Carolina
> Location: Jacksonville, NC metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $175,000 (+5.9% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 22.6%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 6,980 (16.9% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 56

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaGjW_0cK425Kf00

25. Kane County, Illinois
> Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $225,000 (+3.2% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 28.6%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 21,450 (17.8% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzeKT_0cK425Kf00

24. Tolland County, Connecticut
> Location: Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $255,000 (+21.4% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 30.7%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 6,889 (18.4% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pls9f_0cK425Kf00

23. Beaufort County, South Carolina
> Location: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $372,500 (+22.1% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 43.6%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 7,107 (13.8% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZg62_0cK425Kf00

22. Craven County, North Carolina
> Location: New Bern, NC metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $195,000 (+16.1% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 20.7%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 4,007 (23.3% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLDrg_0cK425Kf00

21. Caddo County, Louisiana
> Location: Shreveport-Bossier City, LA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $166,000 (+27.7% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 19.2%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 9,011 (27.7% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 112

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2AlV_0cK425Kf00

20. Cumberland County, New Jersey
> Location: Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $167,900 (+34.3% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 24.5%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 6,725 (24.2% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJH3A_0cK425Kf00

19. Highlands County, Florida
> Location: Sebring, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $175,000 (+22.8% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 24.1%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 3,181 (16.8% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 198

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2ptC_0cK425Kf00

18. Ocean County, New Jersey
> Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $324,900 (+29.7% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 39.6%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 18,659 (10.8% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXq7G_0cK425Kf00

17. De Kalb County, Illinois
> Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $223,875 (+42.6% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 32.4%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 3,183 (15.1% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSlQX_0cK425Kf00

16. Sussex County, Delaware
> Location: Salisbury, MD-DE metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $312,950 (+16.3% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 31.4%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 9,496 (13.8% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tj4s3_0cK425Kf00

15. Tangipahoa County, Louisiana
> Location: Hammond, LA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $174,250 (+9.6% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 21.5%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 5,039 (25.6% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjDa5_0cK425Kf00

14. Butte County, California
> Location: Chico, CA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $264,000 (+1.5% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 27.8%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 8,240 (19.6% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iin64_0cK425Kf00

13. Charles County, Maryland
> Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $330,000 (+14.8% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 35.1%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 6,325 (13.9% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPk1h_0cK425Kf00

12. Windham County, Connecticut
> Location: Worcester, MA-CT metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $235,000 (+18.1% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 29.1%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 4,015 (14.3% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anMXs_0cK425Kf00

11. Monroe County, Pennsylvania
> Location: East Stroudsburg, PA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $190,000 (+31.0% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 27.9%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 7,656 (18.3% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNALf_0cK425Kf00

10. Litchfield County, Connecticut
> Location: Torrington, CT metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $257,500 (+28.8% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 30.6%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 9,643 (18.2% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 37

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDSSj_0cK425Kf00

9. Livingston County, Louisiana
> Location: Baton Rouge, LA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $197,000 (+15.1% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 24.9%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 5,810 (25.0% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvHSp_0cK425Kf00

8. Indian River County, Florida
> Location: Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $235,000 (+4.4% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 26.6%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 6,560 (17.3% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 77

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422utk_0cK425Kf00

7. Kankakee County, Illinois
> Location: Kankakee, IL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $147,300 (+13.5% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 21.5%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 7,004 (38.4% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 147

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49irMR_0cK425Kf00

6. Lake County, Illinois
> Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $290,000 (+25.0% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 25.3%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 44,032 (24.7% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 169

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2lvi_0cK425Kf00

5. Clay County, Florida
> Location: Jacksonville, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $250,000 (+18.5% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 31.0%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 7,997 (16.6% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 57

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwK9f_0cK425Kf00

4. Bay County, Florida
> Location: Panama City, FL metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $262,213 (+14.0% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 28.9%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 10,407 (22.9% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAakw_0cK425Kf00

3. Mchenry County, Illinois
> Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $235,506 (+9.8% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 33.7%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 16,493 (18.6% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 70

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EoC6L_0cK425Kf00

2. Atlantic County, New Jersey
> Location: Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $244,500 (+40.5% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 31.7%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 17,354 (24.4% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 89

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7y8G_0cK425Kf00

1. Sussex County, New Jersey
> Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metropolitan area
> Median home sale price: $293,545 (+30.5% 1-yr. increase)
> Typical homeownership costs as share of median income: 40.6%
> Homes with underwater mortgages: 7,646 (18.3% of homes w/ loans)
> Homes with foreclosure filings: 45

