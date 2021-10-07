St. Charles County cop shot and killed man who aimed gun at him, police say

Photo credit (Getty Images)

WENTZVILLE, Mo (KMOX/AP) - A man was shot and killed by a St. Charles County Police officer after he pointed a gun at the officer early Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 15000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Wentzville. Police say the officer pulled the man over for a traffic violation. A man emerged from the stopped car holding a gun and pointed it at an officer, who then fired his service weapon at the man, police said.

The man died at the scene after officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. His name was not released.

Police say two weapons were found outside the vehicle and detectives are questioning another man and a woman who were with the suspect. There's no word yet on why they were pulled over.

