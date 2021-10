Galleria Dallas is excited to host its second Alley Market celebrating women-owned businesses on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. The market will feature local businesses that sell everything from one-of-a-kind hats and jewelry to succulents, and there will also be food and beverages for sale. The market will take place in the Galleria Dallas’ outdoor Alley area near Banana Republic and next to The Blue Fish.