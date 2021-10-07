CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

The oil and gas industry is using Louisiana’s climate task force to push carbon capture

By Sara Sneath
Southerly
Southerly
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The state’s unwavering support of the oil, gas, and chemical industries has made it difficult to reduce emissions, fund coastal restoration, or address extreme weather. This story is the second in a series examining oil and gas industry efforts to undermine the transition away from fossil fuels in the Gulf of Mexico, published in partnership with [WWNO/Southerly]. Read the first here.

southerlymag.org

Comments / 0

Related
Southerly

As floods worsen in Appalachia, disaster prep gets more complex — and necessary

As climate change leads to more intense flooding, communities will need to make crucial — and creative — investments to protect themselves. On the evening of Feb. 28, Kevin Babcock watched as rain fell across the Eastern Appalachian Mountains, threatening to send the Red River in Powell County, Ken., over its banks. The water came fast, and without much warning, causing record flooding in parts of eastern and central Kentucky. The state’s network of environmental monitoring stations, Kentucky Mesonet, helps local emergency managers like Babcock prepare by tracking temperature, precipitation, and historical weather data in 76 locations across the state.
ENVIRONMENT
Southerly

Southerly

Durham, NC
127
Followers
113
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Southerly is an independent non-profit media organization that covers the intersection of ecology, justice, and culture in the American South.

 https://southerlymag.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy