The oil and gas industry is using Louisiana’s climate task force to push carbon capture

As climate change leads to more intense flooding, communities will need to make crucial — and creative — investments to protect themselves. On the evening of Feb. 28, Kevin Babcock watched as rain fell across the Eastern Appalachian Mountains, threatening to send the Red River in Powell County, Ken., over its banks. The water came fast, and without much warning, causing record flooding in parts of eastern and central Kentucky. The state’s network of environmental monitoring stations, Kentucky Mesonet, helps local emergency managers like Babcock prepare by tracking temperature, precipitation, and historical weather data in 76 locations across the state.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO