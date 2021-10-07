Indian Wells 2021: Elena Rybakina vs Yulia Putinseva Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is learning it's nice to be one of the young queens of the court. According to PA Media (h/t The Guardian), Raducanu has been given a wild-card entry into the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells that runs from Oct. 4-17. The 18-year-old who shocked the tennis world throughout the summer is ranked No. 22 and would normally receive an entry for such an event, but the cut-off was weeks ago and before she won the year's final Grand Slam. The wild card means she won't have to go through qualifying ahead of the tournament's main draw that begins Oct. 6.

