Indian Wells 2021: Elena Rybakina vs Yulia Putinseva Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open
World No. 16 Elena Rybakina will take on World No. 43 Yulia Putinseva in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on October 8, 2021. Rybakina comes into the Indian Wells tournament with momentum and belief. After making the semifinals in Chicago last week, and previously the quarters in Ostrava, the Kazak girl will be keen on replicating her form in the desert too.firstsportz.com
Comments / 0