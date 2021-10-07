CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Indian Wells 2021: Elena Rybakina vs Yulia Putinseva Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

By Vivek Krishnan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld No. 16 Elena Rybakina will take on World No. 43 Yulia Putinseva in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on October 8, 2021. Rybakina comes into the Indian Wells tournament with momentum and belief. After making the semifinals in Chicago last week, and previously the quarters in Ostrava, the Kazak girl will be keen on replicating her form in the desert too.

Leylah Fernandez’s next tournament confirmed, will feature at the Indian Wells Open 2021

Ever since her fantastic run at the 2021 US Open where she finished as the runner-up, Canada’s teen sensation Leylah Fernandez‘s return to the WTA Tour has been long-awaited. Despite the WTA Tour going on a 1-week break after the conclusion of the US Open, Fernandez had not confirmed where will she play next keeping the fans puzzled.
Emma Raducanu gets wild card for BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is learning it's nice to be one of the young queens of the court. According to PA Media (h/t The Guardian), Raducanu has been given a wild-card entry into the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells that runs from Oct. 4-17. The 18-year-old who shocked the tennis world throughout the summer is ranked No. 22 and would normally receive an entry for such an event, but the cut-off was weeks ago and before she won the year's final Grand Slam. The wild card means she won't have to go through qualifying ahead of the tournament's main draw that begins Oct. 6.
San Diego Open 2021: Aslan Karatsev vs Grigor Dimitrov Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the highly-anticipated quarter-final of the San Diego Open 2021, Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov will take on Russian tennis star Aslan Karatsev. Aslan Karatsev would be riding high on confidence after what transpired in his last encounter. The unseeded player went past fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in a hard-fought encounter. After dropping the opening set, Aslan made a terrific comeback and confirmed his place in the final 8.
San Diego Open 2021: Lorenzo Sonego vs Casper Ruud Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the highly-anticipated quarter-final of the San Diego Open 2021, Italian tennis star Lorenzo Soengo will take on Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud. Casper Ruud has started off in an emphatic fashion at the San Diego Open. In her opening game, he thrashed British tennis star Andy Murray without much hassle. Murray tried hard but looked helpless in front of the second-seeded player. Ruud had a wonderful outing at Laver Cup as well before coming into the San Diego Open.
ATP Sofia Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Filip Krajinovic Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the all-important semi-final of the Sofia Open 2021, World No. 14 Jannik Sinner will play against World No. 37 Filip Krajinovic. Jannik Sinner has started off in an emphatic fashion at the 2021 Sofia Open. He is yet to drop a set in the tournament which suggests how dominant his run has been. Although James Duckworth did stretch him to the tie-breaker in the first set, Sinner eventually ended up winning the contest without much trouble.
Leylah Fernandez: I always wanted to do something special on court

World No. 28 Leylah Fernandez admitted she always dreamed of doing something special on the court. Fernandez, 19, drew lots of positive attention this past US Open after making the final at Flushing Meadows. Fernandez's run to the US Open title included shock wins over Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka.
Early wake-up call: Ons Jabeur beats Jessica Pegula in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Ons Jabeur was hardly thrilled about needing to wake up at 5:30 a.m. Thursday ahead of her 9 a.m. match and got off to a slow start before reaching the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic quarterfinals by coming back to beat Jessica Pegula 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. The sixth-seeded Jabeur advanced to face No. 1 seed Elina Svitolina, who defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-3.
San Diego Open 2021: Denis Shapovalov vs Cameron Norrie Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

In the highly-anticipated quarter-final of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 28 Cameron Norrie will take on World No. 13 Denis Shapovalov. Denis Shapovalov has started off extremely well at the San Diego Open. Although he had a forgettable outing at the Laver Cup where he was thrashed by US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. Such was Medvedev’s domination that he even bageled Denis in the second set.
Andy Murray bows out of Indian Wells after defeat to Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray battled Alexander Zverev every step of the way but was ultimately unable to overcome the German third seed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, falling 6-4 7-6 (4).The Scottish former world number one began the third round clash in fine form, racing away to an early break before Zverev was able to settle into his rhythm and narrowly take the first set.The second set began in similar fashion, with Murray again going up a break before allowing Zverev back into the match.Murray made the most of some uncharacteristic mistakes from Zverev to force a tiebreak, but...
‘I’ll be back,’ Emma Raducanu takes a tour around California post her loss at Indian Wells

British star Emma Raducanu made headlines in New York a month ago after she became the first player in tennis history to win a grand slam as a qualifier. She beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final to win her maiden grand slam. Astonishingly, she didn’t drop a single set en route her title triumph and became an overnight sensation.
