What the Subaru Solterra Means for the Future of SUVs

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago

The upcoming Subaru Solterra is the future of SUVs. The Solterra will be Subaru’s first electric fully electric SUV. Here’s what that means for Subaru and the entire SUV vehicle class. The Subaru Solterra is part of a new era of SUVs. Whether we hate electric vehicles or love ’em,...

Carscoops

Someone Should Tell Subaru That Toyota Has Shown Us What The 2023 Solterra EV Looks Like

Following last month’s drop of teaser images, Subaru has returned with a new video showing off a few more bits and pieces of their upcoming Solterra. Why Subaru continues to be cryptic about the electric crossover’s appearance is a mystery, as it’s clear as day that it differs from Toyota’s bZ4x that has been introduced and displayed all over the world in near production form as much as the BRZ does from the GR 86. [Updated 9/28/2021]
koamnewsnow.com

2022 GMC Hummer EV First Drive: What The Halo EV Means For GM’s Future

Just five years ago, full-size electric pickup trucks were chiefly prototypes and rolling testbeds of predictive theory and engineering concepts. Now, over half a dozen major manufactures and startups have nearly-ready-for-prime-time EV pickups waiting in the wings, the 2022 GMC Hummer among them. Unlike the Ford F-150 Lightning, which is...
CleanTechnica

The Future Of EV Life Means Solving “Charging Deserts”

Imagine it’s 2030. Electric cars dominate new car sales, and as a result, most people care about the infrastructure that supports them. All hotels have level 2 charging, and most have dozens of spots. A business trip to a rural area doesn’t pose a challenge from a charging perspective, apartment dwellers have good support from property owners, and staying the night at a friend’s house is just a matter of bringing the correct 240-volt adapter for the plug they almost certainly have. There are just two charging plug standards, and owners of Teslas and non-Teslas all carry adapters for the other standard. Every movie theater, shopping center, and most restaurants offer charging.
hypebeast.com

Subaru Teases The Company's First-Ever Solterra Electric Car

Japanese automaker Subaru has finally released a teaser video previewing how the company’s first-ever electric car — the Solterra 4×4 crossover — will look like. While the video itself keeps a dark veil over how the whole exterior of the car will look, it did offer shots of various closeups in different angles to show off some of the EV’s detailing. From what we can see, the Solterra largely resembles Toyota’s bZ4X concept car, albeit with a sportier and perhaps slightly less futuristic aesthetic.
MotorBiscuit

The 10 Best-Selling SUVs of 2021

You don’t have to be a trend follower to find the list of the best-selling SUVs in 2021 to be useful information. When an SUV is one of the most popular SUVs, it usually gives you an idea of that vehicle’s quality. Basically, there must be a lot to love. Even though 2021 isn’t quite over yet (even though it kind of feels like 38 long months so far), Forbes put out a list of the best-selling vehicles of 2021 (so far). Is your SUV one of them?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Suv#The Subaru Solterra Means#Subaru Usa#American#Suv#Ev#Honda
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Best Midsize EV?

EVs are all the rage these days. As more consumers desire eco-friendly vehicles, automakers are racing to fulfill demand. Additionally, as lawmakers worldwide consider new environmental policies to combat climate change, automakers are also working furiously to self-regulate and improve their ecological footprint. Part of their strategy involves electrifying their fleets, supporting efforts to build charging infrastructure, and helping to juice demand by educating consumers about EVs. Now, there are multiple EVs in every segment – some as popular, if not more so, than their gasoline-powered counterparts. Enough EVs are being manufactured that it may be hard to distinguish those that are a cut above the rest. If you’re looking for the best midsize EV, though, a couple of models stand out.
MotorBiscuit

Top Gear: Toyota Mirai Breaks World Record With 845 Mile Trip

As the game heats up for electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered vehicles are always sitting on the edge of the conversation. Experts can make many arguments against hydrogen, but this Toyota car would like a word. Top Gear has a Toyota Mirai that drove 845 miles on a tank of hydrogen. The...
MotorBiscuit

Look to the Sky: 2022 Toyota Tundra Adds Giant Sunroof

The Toyota Tundra has been an icon in the American pickup market for years, and the automaker is finally giving its full-size truck an overhaul. The 2022 Toyota Tundra will boast many new features, helping to make it more competitive with rivals. One of those features is a giant sunroof, and it could be a big selling point for customers.
MotorBiscuit

The SUVs With the Most Inventory Right Now

If you’re in the market for a new SUV, you’re probably aware that it’s pretty difficult to find a new vehicle right now. It might even feel impossible, but it isn’t, you just have to know where to look. The ongoing microchip shortage and supply chain disruptions have left car manufacturers scrambling to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. These are the best SUVs you can buy right now – because they’re the easiest to find.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Trucks and SUVs with Hilariously Bad Names

Over the years, there have been loads of trucks and SUVs to come and go. Some of them have amazing model names, and some do not. In some cases, a bad name can prevent a vehicle from selling well if it doesn’t sound nice to the consumer. Nowadays, automakers are putting extensive work into researching the best name for a new vehicle model that will help market it to the right demographic. When automakers don’t do that so well, they come up with some hilariously bad names for trucks and SUVs. Here are some of the funniest, and worst, options.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Rivian R1T

The 2022 Rivian R1T is the first mass-produced electric truck available to consumers. The company behind Amazon’s upcoming fleet of electric vans has received the cosign and backing of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Now that the electric truck is finally out, here’s everything you need to know about the Rivian R1T.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Was the Subaru Baja Really That Bad?

Long ago in a factory far, far away called Lafayette, Indiana, the Subaru Baja was assembled. You’d be hard-pressed to find one of these Subaru pickup trucks because it was only produced from 2003-2006. Sure it was only around for a few model years and didn’t sell very well, but was the Subaru Baja really that bad? The Baja is one of the automaker’s only attempts at a pickup truck. With off-road capability making it big with the Subaru brand, could another one be in the works?
LAFAYETTE, IN
MotorBiscuit

2021 Lexus UX 250h, Review Pricing, and Specs

2021 Lexus UX 250h ($35,200- $39,900) Pro: The Lexus UX 250h provides a fuel-efficient and luxurious way to get around town. Con: The powertrain could use more power and the UX’s ride can feel a little choppy at times. The Lexus UX 250h is the brand’s entry-level model that’s aimed...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

