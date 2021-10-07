What the Subaru Solterra Means for the Future of SUVs

Over the years, there have been loads of trucks and SUVs to come and go. Some of them have amazing model names, and some do not. In some cases, a bad name can prevent a vehicle from selling well if it doesn’t sound nice to the consumer. Nowadays, automakers are putting extensive work into researching the best name for a new vehicle model that will help market it to the right demographic. When automakers don’t do that so well, they come up with some hilariously bad names for trucks and SUVs. Here are some of the funniest, and worst, options.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO