Munna Bhai Gaming Free Fire ID, stats, KD ratio, YouTube earnings, and more for Oct 2021

Prime Gaming is a pretty great service. As part of your Amazon Prime subscription, you can get a handful of games and some in-game goodies every single month. Like PS Plus and Games With Gold, they tend to announce them at the end of the previous month and this month is no different. Here's what you can earn with Prime Gaming in October. You have just under a month to claim everything before the next month starts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO