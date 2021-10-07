CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Munna Bhai Gaming Free Fire ID, stats, KD ratio, YouTube earnings, and more for Oct 2021

By Manoj Chekkilla
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunna Bhai Gaming Free Fire ID: When you name Battle Royale games, Free Fire will surely stand among bigger titles on any platform. The massive surge in its popularity over the past few years has resulted in the rise of its eSports scene which ultimately laid the way for content creators. Munna Bhai Gaming is one such name who is among the leading content creators of Free Fire on YouTube.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Top 5 Most Subscribed Free Fire YouTubers In India For October 2021

Garena’s Free Fire has a huge community of content creators and streamers with a huge fanbase and millions of subscribers on YouTube. Here in this article, we will take a look at the list of the top 5 most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in India. The Indian Free Fire community...
WORLD
realsport101.com

Prime Gaming October 2021 Games: Free stuff for Apex Legends, New World and more

Prime Gaming is a pretty great service. As part of your Amazon Prime subscription, you can get a handful of games and some in-game goodies every single month. Like PS Plus and Games With Gold, they tend to announce them at the end of the previous month and this month is no different. Here's what you can earn with Prime Gaming in October. You have just under a month to claim everything before the next month starts.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Raistar vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who Has Better Stats In Free Fire For October 2021?

Garena’s mobile battle royale title Free Fire has a huge community of content creators worldwide when it comes to terms of viewers on Youtube. Raistar vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) is two big YouTube channels in the Indian Free Fire community. Total Gaming is owned by Ajjubhai his Id name is “Ajjubhai94”, he has over 28.6 million subscribers on the channel.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Fire#Kd#Battle Royale#Google Play#Total Gaming#Cs Career#Kills13290 K D3#Kills2003 K D8 01#K D14 95
thegamerhq.com

Terraria free game for windows Update Oct 2021

You can dig, fight, explore, build: All you have to do is fight for your survival, fortune, and glory. You will likely explore deep into the depths of cavernous areas in search of treasures and raw materials that can be used to create ever-evolving gear and machinery. You might choose to fight against ever-greater foes. Perhaps you’ll decide to build your own city to host the many mysterious friends you meet on your journeys.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Coca-Cola Released A Gaming Ad And It's Getting Ratioed Into Oblivion

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola has released a video game-focused advertisement, and it's being roasted by people online for being extremely cringe-y, contributing to a very, very bad (for Coke) ratio of likes to dislikes on YouTube. At press time, the video had 9,200 dislikes compared to 873 likes. The video...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
firstsportz.com

OP Vincenzo vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who Has Better Stats In Free Fire For October 2021?

Garena’s mobile battle royale title Free Fire has a huge community of content creators and casters with millions of subscribers on YouTube. OP Vincenzo vs B2K (Born2Kill) are the two most popular content creators in the Free Fire community with a huge fan following. B2K popularly known as Born2Kill is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in the world. The Tunisian player is known for his exceptional skills and gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Apple estimated to earn more from gaming than Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo

A new report suggests Apple is generating more revenue from video games than the three console platform holders -- despite not directly producing games or making games-specific hardware. That's according to a Wall Street Journal analysis, which explored the profitability of the iOS App Store and gaming's contributions towards that.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

YouTube Music To Make Background Listening Free

YouTube Music gets a lot of flack for plenty of reasons, and the main one is the lack of background listening for free users. If you aren’t a YouTube Premium subscriber, your device’s screen needs to be on in order to listen to your music. Now, the company is making background listening for YouTube Music free, but there’s a catch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
firstsportz.com

Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration: Release date, rewards, and more revealed

Garena has unveiled its first-ever movie franchise cross over for Free Fire with the upcoming Sony Pictures film named Venom: Let there be Carnage – Free Fire x Venom 2 Collaboration. The cross will kick off in mid-October and we can expect several Venom-themed cosmetics in the game. Free Fire...
TECHNOLOGY
gamingonphone.com

Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass: Skins, backpacks, and more

Garena Free Fire is a colorful game with different types of premium or Elite passes that have exclusive items. Users should know about upcoming elite passes before spending their money. Free Fire Season 42 Elite Pass has many exclusive items from bundles to skins. Elite Pass season 42 will arrive on November 1. Let’s know about it in detail.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

What are the effects of Razor Claw in Pokemon Unite?

Items are some small items that can provide big buffs to the Pokemon on the battlegrounds. Here is all about the effects of Razor Claw in Pokemon Unite and how to buy it in-game. Pokemon Unite is the newest MOBA to arrive on mobile devices and has already provided a...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to get free Skyler character in Free Fire this week?

Players will now get free Skyler character in Free Fire for free this week. Skyler is one of the best characters that possess a destructive ability and here is how you can get it for free. Free Fire is an ultimate Battel Royale game that was released by Garena back...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy