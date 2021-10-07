CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Where Does North Dakota Sit As One Of The Most Bullied States?

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I write this article with a heavy heart. It's truly a sad situation when your children don't feel safe at school or in any situation for that matter. It was brought to our attention on our station Facebook page that an apparent bullying situation may have led to a suicide case at a North Dakota school this week. We do NOT have confirmation from authorities at this time on that tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to that family and community.

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Here Are The Top 10 Safest North Dakota Towns To Live In

Not too long ago, I posted a gallery about the 13 Most Violent towns in North Dakota, as per a list that the FBI put out. They included 45 North Dakota towns - and some of the categories they listed on their report were from violent crime to arson, property crime, burglary, assault, and several other acts of aggression. Check this out for yourself, the safest towns in North Dakota!
BISMARCK, ND
mediafeed.org

These are the states where people go hungry the most

Nearly 11% of Americans reported sometimes or often not having enough to eat in the past seven days, according to Census Bureau estimates from mid-September. Food insecurity is a national issue, but it varies significantly among demographics, with Black Americans, 25- to 39-year-olds, households with incomes of less than $25,000 and those without high school diplomas facing the biggest obstacles to putting food on the table. These statistics reflect the broader trend of rising income inequality in the U.S.
POLITICS
Jamestown Sun

Theodor and Debra Kapp crowned king and queen at state campvention in North Dakota

Theodor and Debra Kapp of the Roaming Buffalo Chapter of Family Campers and RVers (FCRV) were crowned new state retiree king and queen during coronation ceremonies at the state FCRV campvention June 4-6 at Wishek, North Dakota. The Kapps will hold this position for the next two years. The Kapps were members of the Roaming Buffalo camping club in the early 1970s but withdrew when they started their family. They rejoined in 1999 and have been active since. They have several ND/SD State Campventions, as well as five-state FCRV Regional Campventions. Debra is employed at Jamestown Middle School. The Kapps have four children and six grandchildren.
WISHEK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Nearly One-Million Dollars To Go Toward Helping The Uninsured In North Dakota

(Fargo, ND) -- Money is going to help the uninsured in North Dakota. Nearly one-million dollars is heading to the North Dakota Center for Persons with Disabilities at Minot State to help with the Navigator Project. This project will help people in the state learn about health insurance. There are...
FARGO, ND
educationnext.org

The State that Created the Most New Schools Is Also the One Where Students Learned More Than Anywhere Else.

“Supply-side progressivism” was the topic of a recent New York Times article by Ezra Klein, citing “Cost Disease Socialism,” a new paper by the Niskanen Center. “We are in an era of spiraling costs for core social goods — health care, housing, education, child care — which has made proposals to socialize those costs enormously compelling for many on the progressive left,” Steven Teles, Samuel Hammond and Daniel Takash write in the Niskanen Center paper Klein mentions.
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Live Below the Poverty Line in Every State

Globally, the World Bank predicts that the effects of the pandemic will have pushed somewhere between 88 million and 115 million people into extreme poverty some time this year. A number of Americans could certainly be among those falling into poverty this year, and in some parts of the country COVID-19 has had a larger […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#The United States#Bismarck High School#Background Checks
Only In North Dakota

North Dakota’s Iconic Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Has Been Rated One Of The Top 10 In The Country

Fall in North Dakota just can’t be beat, especially as the foliage begins its transformation from vibrant shades of green to brilliant hues of red, orange, and gold. Autumn’s also all about visiting the charming pumpkin patches in North Dakota, including Papa’s Pumpkin Patch. In fact, the family-friendly pumpkin patch just might be the best […] The post North Dakota’s Iconic Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Has Been Rated One Of The Top 10 In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
KFYR-TV

Handicap bathrooms coming to North Dakota State Capitol building

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While lawmakers prepare their dockets for the upcoming special session, they’re also preparing the building itself. There have been debates and complaints about the Capitol not being accommodating for physically disabled people. This week, state leadership approved new bathrooms to be build in the Capitol. Over...
BISMARCK, ND
nordakpublishing.com

North Dakota water are stocked

By Doug Leier • ND Outdoors Numbers get hard to comprehend when I relay to North Dakota anglers that during the past 30 years nearly 250 million walleye and two million pounds of trout and salmon have been stocked in North Dakota waters. It’s where a little perspective and history can help make you appreciate more of what has been […]
HOBBIES
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Active Shooter in Southwest North Dakota Leaves One Student Injured

(Hettinger, ND) -- Tense moments in what was an active shooter incident in Southwest North Dakota Monday afternoon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office saying that around 11:15 a.m. at Hettinger Public School one student was involved in the situation. That student was taken in for emergency medical treatment. No other students, faculty of staff were involved. The school did go into a brief lock down, but it was lifted shortly after.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
ecrecord.com

North Dakota House Report

Hi Everyone, Sept. 24, 2021 It’s been a busy summer with work and Interim committee meetings and other events. I went to the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium in South Dakota over a month ago. His cybersecurity experts have been successful in finding many discrepancies in the 2020 election. The Maricopa County, Arizona Audit report comes out today at 1 p.m. […]
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

5 Animals That Could Kill You In North Dakota

Thankfully, our cold and wicked winters keep most of the poisonous creatures out of North Dakota. With that being said, we still have some animals that could send you to an unexpected death. One of them, I ran into recently outside of my house. I was grabbing the hose outside...
ANIMALS
The Dickinson Press

North Dakota reports one new COVID-19 death, active cases remain high

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death on Friday, Oct. 8, as active virus cases held near their highest point of the delta surge. With nearly 4,500 confirmed active cases, North Dakota's outbreak reached its highest level this week since last December. The state's health care centers have been operating near critical capacity due to a convergence of noncoronavirus admissions, staffing shortages and rising delta hospitalizations.
BISMARCK, ND
247tempo.com

This Is the State With the Worst Bullying Problem

The effects of bullying can be severe. Various studies say that it can cause anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and disrupted sleep patterns. Children are sometimes ashamed of being bullied and keep incidents from their parents, which can make the problem worse. And the problem is widespread. Some data show that as many as 20% are bullied over the course of their childhoods.
SOCIETY
Hot 97-5

Remember The North Dakota Pheasant Opener Blizzard 2019?

Looks like it's going to be a wet, muddy, and sloppy pheasant opener on Saturday over much of North Dakota. We are expected to see up near an inch of rain in the Bismarck Mandan by the time the system moves out of the area on Sunday morning. An inch of rain, by the way, translates usually to around 10 inches of snow. Yikes! I'm glad temperatures are going to be too warm this weekend for snow.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Voices of Dakota Prairie: A North Dakota original

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An original play revolving around North Dakota history is being performed by the University of Mary. Voices of Dakota Prairies is a play written and produced by University of Mary’s theater arts program chair and professor Daniel Bielinski. For over two years, he’s worked closely with...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy