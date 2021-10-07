Where Does North Dakota Sit As One Of The Most Bullied States?

Theodor and Debra Kapp of the Roaming Buffalo Chapter of Family Campers and RVers (FCRV) were crowned new state retiree king and queen during coronation ceremonies at the state FCRV campvention June 4-6 at Wishek, North Dakota. The Kapps will hold this position for the next two years. The Kapps were members of the Roaming Buffalo camping club in the early 1970s but withdrew when they started their family. They rejoined in 1999 and have been active since. They have several ND/SD State Campventions, as well as five-state FCRV Regional Campventions. Debra is employed at Jamestown Middle School. The Kapps have four children and six grandchildren.

WISHEK, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO