Emma Raducanu has revealed that she will be back on court for the first time since her stunning US Open triumph at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.Raducanu produced an extraordinary first Grand Slam triumph as she came through qualifying to take victory over Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling final in New York on 11 September.The British teenager has not been seen on court competitively since, though did have a hit with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, at a homecoming event at the National Tennis Centre last week.Though her US Open victory has enabled her to climb...

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO