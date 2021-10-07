CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump sues Facebook to get his account access back immediately while lawsuit proceeds

By Nihal Krishan, Jerry Dunleavy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpgFi_0cK3zupG00


EXCLUSIVE — Former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday to force Facebook to reinstate him as he seeks to use the social media giant to influence elections in 2022 — and possibly a 2024 bid of his own.

Trump, banned from most major social media platforms for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots , brought a class-action lawsuit in July alleging censorship by Facebook , Twitter , and Google's YouTube , along with their respective CEOs Mark Zuckerberg , Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai. Thursday's filing, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, was for a preliminary injunction on Facebook’s ban while he continues to try to get permanent access .

“This preliminary injunction against Facebook seems appropriate to file this week since they’ve been big in the news lately for all the issues they’re facing,” said John Coale, lead counsel of the Trump lawsuits against Big Tech companies. Constitutional Litigation Partnership, a legal entity created by Trump and his allies earlier this year, supports the lawsuit.

Trump's accounts on Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram, had a combined following of about 59 million. His legal team argues Facebook is muzzling him while being a major avenue for public discourse and an essential tool for politicians to connect with voters and win elections.

“Zuckerberg and Facebook say it’s the 21st-century public town square; if so, they should uphold the First Amendment," Coale said. "You can’t have it both ways. They’re like a public utility when it comes to speech.”

Zuckerberg himself said in 2019 that Facebook and Instagram are the "digital equivalent of a town square."

CHALLENGE FOR CONSERVATIVE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS: ATTRACTING 'LIBS' TO OWN

In the preliminary injunction, Trump’s legal team argued that by “cutting him off from the most effective and direct forms of communication with potential voters,” Facebook is “threatening irreparable damage to the Republican Party’s prospects in the 2022 and 2024 elections.”

It also says that Trump faces irreparable harm and significant losses due to being cut off from his donors and merchandising platforms as well as his ability to communicate his views and endorse local candidates.

In the original class-action lawsuit filed against Facebook in July, Trump represents a larger group of people allegedly unfairly censored by improper content moderation policies devised by government and Big Tech working together.

"Big Tech companies are being used to impose illegal and unconstitutional government censorship," alleges the suit, which it claims is occurring due to Democrats in Congress "coerc[ing] platforms into censoring their political opponents."

Trump said this "coercion and coordination" between Big Tech companies and the government is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has ruled that Congress cannot use private actors to achieve what the Constitution prohibits it from doing itself.

However, the First Amendment's freedom of speech protections do not apply to private organizations and platforms, such as Facebook or Twitter, meaning Trump's lawsuit is unlikely to succeed , according to several First Amendment lawyers .

Trump is challenging whom the First Amendment protections on speech should apply to in his preliminary injunction.

Facebook found that Trump violated its content moderation rules, prompting it to ban him.

Facebook’s independent Oversight Board found that two key posts by Trump on Jan. 6 "severely violated" Facebook’s content moderation standards. Trump's comments, which Facebook determined were directed at rioters, included "We love you. You’re very special” and another referring to “great patriots.”

The board also found that Trump's "unfounded" claims of fraud regarding the 2020 election and his persistent calls to action to change the result "created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible."

The Oversight Board was announced in 2018 by Zuckerberg as a separate entity that would help the social media giant handle thorny decisions involving content moderation.

Trump’s legal team expects that its case against Facebook and other social media platforms will continue to be fought in the courts for many months before eventually going to the Supreme Court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We expect this to go all the way up to the Supreme Court, and they can decide what is free speech, what can be censored, and who gets to decide what is and isn’t allowed online,” Coale said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 137

Matt Allen
5d ago

Lmao 🤣. It is a private company and when you join Facebook you agree to follow all rules and restrictions. Trump violated the agreement and was suspended. Facebook has a legal right to block anyone who breaks the rules.

Reply
80
Carol Ann
5d ago

Privately owned company to which you (trump) accepted it terms. Ever notice how trump when caught not playing nice and breaking the rule never accepts his punishment? He has no problem playing, but never pays. I hope his recent losses in court are only the beginning to many many more losses. His parents failed him, and the senate failed us when they didn’t convict him on his two impeachment’s so now the courts need to do their jobs when evidence is brought before them. And I hope they swing the arm of justice hard upon trump

Reply(3)
54
DR Just me
5d ago

Don’t want him on Facebook. He just wants to push more lies. Let him write a book we can use for toilet paper in the old outhouses.

Reply(10)
83
Related
Washington Times

Congress' classical narcissists fret as the Trump train rolls on

No, GOP swampers, Donald Trump is not going away. Much to the shock and dismay of establishment Republicans in Washington, President Trump has no plans whatsoever of going quietly into that good night. Or retirement. Or surrender. Or whatever. his rally in Iowa this weekend? Or the one in Georgia...
POTUS
Washington Post

Group files complaint with California bar association against John Eastman, lawyer who advised Trump on election challenges

A bipartisan group of former officials and legal heavyweights, including two former federal judges, asked the California bar association Monday to investigate the conduct of John Eastman, the adviser to then-President Donald Trump who mapped out a legal strategy to overturn the 2020 election results. The complaint, also signed by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to reinstate his account

Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force social media giant Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the attack that month on the US Capitol in Washington DC. Trump’s use of the platform was a signature mark of his run for...
POTUS
Reuters

Trump loses bid to escape 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump must face copyright claims brought by "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant over Trump's alleged misuse of his song on a video he posted to Twitter, a Manhattan federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said Trump and his campaign hadn't proven...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sundar Pichai
News 8 WROC

EXPLAINER: Could Facebook sue whistleblower Frances Haugen?

(AP) – Facebook has recently taken a harsher tone toward whistleblower Frances Haugen, suggesting that the social network could be considering legal retaliation after Haugen went public with internal research that she copied before leaving her job earlier this year. U.S. law protects whistleblowers who disclose information about potential misconduct to the government. But that […]
INTERNET
MSNBC

Trump’s 'coup 2.0': Obama lawyer warns 45 may sue National Archives in effort to withhold WH docs

As the GOP doubles down on Donald Trump’s “big lie,” the second highest-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, is falsely suggesting Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump is back fueling attacks on democracy during rallies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC legal analyst and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to break this all down as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation.Oct. 11, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Freedom Of Speech#Capitol#The U S District Court#Big Tech
Washington Post

Mike Lee may finally pay for his Trump sycophancy

The Republican senator from Utah knew John Eastman’s crackpot theory to overthrow the election was hogwash. Nevertheless, he took the path of least resistance. He did not go public with the attempted coup. Instead, as The Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa report in their new book “Peril,” Lee called around state legislators to see whether Republicans were sending alternate slates of delegates. When there were none, he breathed a sigh of relief that Eastman’s stunt wouldn’t work.
POTUS
Washington Post

Here are Trump’s most important endorsements, ranked

Donald Trump caused some eye-rolling on Wednesday when he endorsed Geoff Diehl, a little-known Massachusetts Republican challenging popular two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. In throwing his weight behind the long-shot bid, the former president offered a reminder that he intends to use his influence to snub his perceived enemies — even within his own party.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS News

Senate report reveals new details about Trump's efforts to push Justice Department to overturn election

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday released a new report shedding further light on former President Donald Trump's relentless efforts to enlist the Justice Department to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election over baseless claims of election fraud. Drawing from documents and interviews with three Justice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy