Nate Morris Endows Fellowship at Princeton University

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress is pleased to announce the creation of the Nate Morris Fellowship at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, through a gift of the Morris Foundation. This gift is the second Presidential Fellowship endowed by Mr. Morris, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress, joining the Nate Morris Fellowship at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics, and creates a new opportunity for graduate students at Princeton.