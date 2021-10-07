GOP support for Trump surges, most reject anti-Trump critics

Support among Republicans for former President Donald Trump and his likely 2024 bid is surging, as is the rejection of any who decry him, according to new polling.

Instead of losing ground with Republicans, especially after leaving office, the Pew Research Center found that Trump is gaining and that nearly half want him to run again.

What’s more, most Republicans want Trump to remain the party’s major leader and spokesman.

“The share of Republicans who say Trump should continue to be a major national figure has grown 10 percentage points — from 57% to 67% — since a January survey that was conducted in the waning days of his administration and in the immediate wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol,” said Pew in its survey shared with Secrets.

And in the latest sign of how the former president has turned the GOP into his own support group, two-thirds of Republicans told Pew that “their party should not be accepting of elected officials who criticize Trump.”

Said the pollster: “A 63% majority of Republicans say their party should be not too (32%) or not at all (30%) accepting of elected officials who openly criticize Trump, according to the new survey. Just 36% of Republicans say the GOP should be very (11%) or somewhat (26%) accepting of officials who do so.

“By contrast, about six-in-ten Democrats say the Democratic Party should be very (17%) or somewhat accepting (40%) of Democratic elected officials who openly criticize President Joe Biden.”

For months, Trump has teased a 2024 run, and close advisers including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and spokesman Sean Spicer have said flat out that he will run again.

But even if he doesn’t run, Republicans are eager for Trump to pick a successor, showing that he is firmly in charge of the GOP.

“Two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they would like to see former President Donald Trump continue to be a major political figure for many years to come, including 44% who say they would like him to run for president in 2024,” said Pew, adding that 22% would support a 2024 candidate that shares Trump’s views.

