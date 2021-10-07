Leon County Accepting Applications for Spring 2022 Apprenticeship Program
County Provides Paid Skill-Building Positions to Local High School Students. Leon County Government is preparing for the next cohort of the Leon Works Junior Apprenticeship Program for Spring 2022. In partnership with Leon County Schools (LCS) and CareerSource Capital Region, the program provides LCS juniors and seniors the opportunity to earn a paycheck while building workforce skills. Applications for the Spring 2022 semester are open now at LeonCountyFL.gov/jrapprentice and are due by Sunday, October 31.cms.leoncountyfl.gov
