Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz thanks 'God' after reports that Zodiac Killer identified

By Sydney Shea
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KTtY_0cK3zDJN00


The senator from Texas is off the hook, and he's thanking God.

Sen. Ted Cruz , a Texas Republican, responded to reports of a California serial killer known as the "Zodiac Killer" being identified as Gary Francis Poste. The late Poste allegedly committed five murders in the late 1960s. He sent cryptic messages to the San Francisco Chronicle relating to zodiac signs, giving him the infamous nom de guerre. The FBI later denied the case was solved.

"Thank God," Cruz said in a GIF that featured Robert Downey Jr.

Popular internet memes frame Cruz as the Zodiac Killer, which has left the senator stuck with the infamous connection.

SENATORS EYE BIPARTISAN INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK OVER WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIMS

Downey was a star in the 2007 film Zodiac .

An investigative team of specialists claimed to have identified the alleged murderer, as reported earlier in October.

The group, comprising 40 former reporters, law enforcement investigators, and military intelligence officers, calls itself the Case Breakers, according to Fox News.

The Zodiac Killer is implicated in murders that occurred between 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco area.

dis people
5d ago

if I can have an opinion in this country I think the zodiac killer is Joe Biden my opinion

4
