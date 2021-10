Escape The Undertaker, a new interactive film starring WWE's The New Day and The Undertaker, officially dropped on Netflix on Tuesday. The interactive nature of the 31-minute movie allows viewers to help Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods make certain decisions as they try to navigate through "The Deadman's" mansion in order to get their hands on his mysterious Urn. And while not every decision will determine whether or not you get the movie's "true ending," there are a few options that will lead to alternate endings where the movie will immediately restart and give you the chance to take the other choice.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO