Edward Thompson's extraordinary life in journalism
October 7, 2021 — In 2006, a journalism legend died in New York. He was Edward K. Thompson, who was awarded the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award in 1968. Thompson was born in 1907 and grew up in St. Thomas, ND, where his father had a dry goods store and, later, a banking business. Thompson’s mother was an art lover, and she shared with her son her enthusiasm for artists and fine paintings. The family also traveled a lot, including a trip to Europe, so Thompson grew up with a wider view of the world than many of his peers.www.willistonherald.com
