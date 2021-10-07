CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

Edward Thompson's extraordinary life in journalism

By Merry Helm
Williston Daily Herald
 6 days ago

October 7, 2021 — In 2006, a journalism legend died in New York. He was Edward K. Thompson, who was awarded the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award in 1968. Thompson was born in 1907 and grew up in St. Thomas, ND, where his father had a dry goods store and, later, a banking business. Thompson’s mother was an art lover, and she shared with her son her enthusiasm for artists and fine paintings. The family also traveled a lot, including a trip to Europe, so Thompson grew up with a wider view of the world than many of his peers.

www.willistonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlottemagazine.com

Life Lessons: Dr. Chuck Edwards

Dr. Chuck Edwards treated thousands of Charlotteans during his 30-year career as one of Charlotte’s preeminent cardiac surgeons. But when he developed a hand tremor in his early 60s, he faced a profound question: If he couldn’t perform surgery, who would he be?. Both of Edwards’ parents had died years...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
Daily Beast

Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

The Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military. Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his...
MILITARY
SFGate

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

Historians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Luce
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
abc27 News

So who got here before Columbus?

(WHTM) — The short answer? A lot of people. To say that Christopher Columbus is somewhat controversial is kind of like saying the planet Jupiter is somewhat large. To some, he is the “Admiral of the Ocean Sea”, the heroic navigator who dared to strike a path across uncharted seas in search of a new […]
CHINA
98.1 The Hawk

Expanding Burial Benefits for U.S. Military Veterans

Many of my relatives and friends have served our country in various branches of the military during my lifetime. They all have a special place in my heart for their service to our country. My dad served in the Army's Military Police at Fort Hood, Texas (which is the military...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Forks#The Dakota Student#Und#Ku Klux Klan#City Council#Presbyterian#Kkk#Foster County Independent#The Fargo Forum#The Milwaukee Journal#Time Magazine
Teen Vogue

Columbus Day Helped Italians Become ‘White’, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Explains

For decades, Native Americans and their allies have demanded the end of celebrating Columbus, rightly characterizing him as a mercenary of the Spanish monarchy, an actor in and symbol of the onset of European genocidal colonization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Western Hemisphere. Today, at least 14 states no longer acknowledge the federal Columbus Day holiday, instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, sometimes called Native American Day. States have the option to opt out of any federal holiday or to change the name of the holiday. Even more cities, towns, university campuses, and others celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Many more states and other entities are considering proposals for replacing celebrating Columbus with a day dedicated to Native peoples.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Army
The Associated Press

Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

Monday’s federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian American history and others horrified by an annual tribute that ignores native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. Spurred by national calls for...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy