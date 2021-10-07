CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

330,000 children sexually abused in church, French report shows

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXGUw_0cK3ybKu00

PARIS (AP) — An estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France’s Catholic Church over the past 70 years, according to a report released Tuesday that represents the country’s first major accounting of the worldwide phenomenon.

The figure includes abuses committed by some 3,000 priests and other people involved in the church — wrongdoing that Catholic authorities covered up over decades in a “systemic manner,” according to the president of the commission that issued the report, Jean-Marc Sauvé.

The head of the French bishops’ conference asked for forgiveness from the victims, about 80% of whom were boys, according to the report. The bishops are meeting Tuesday to discuss next steps.

The independent commission urged the church to take strong action, denouncing “faults” and “silence.” It also called on the Catholic Church to help compensate the victims, notably in cases that are too old to prosecute via the courts.

“The consequences are very serious,” Sauvé said. “About 60% of men and women who were sexually abused encounter major problems in their emotional or sexual life.”

Probe: Catholic Church in France had 3,000 child abusers

“We consider the church has a debt towards victims,” he added.

The 2,500-page document was issued as the Catholic Church in France, like in other countries, seeks to face up to shameful secrets that were long covered up.

Victims welcomed the report as long overdue.

Francois Devaux, head of the victims’ group La Parole Libérée (The Liberated Word), said it was “a turning point in our history.”

He denounced the coverups that permitted “mass crimes for decades.”

“But even worse, there was a betrayal: betrayal of trust, betrayal of morality, betrayal of children, betrayal of innocence,” he said, calling on the church for compensation.

Olivier Savignac, the head of victims association Parler et Revivre (Speak Out and Live Again), contributed to the investigation. He told The Associated Press that the high ratio of victims per abuser was particularly “terrifying for French society, for the Catholic Church.”

Savignac assailed the church for treating such cases as individual anomalies instead of as a collective horror. He described being abused at age 13 by the director of a Catholic vacation camp in the south of France who was accused of assaulting several other boys.

“I perceived this priest as someone who was good, a caring person who would not harm me,” Savignac said. “But it was when I found myself on that bed half-naked and he was touching me that I realized something was wrong….And we keep this, it’s like a growing cyst. It’s like gangrene inside the victim’s body and the victim’s psyche.”

The priest eventually was found guilty of child sexual abuse and sentenced in 2018 to two years in prison, with one year suspended.

The commission worked for 2 1/2 years, listening to victims and witnesses and studying church, court, police and news archives starting from the 1950s. A hotline launched at the beginning of the review received 6,500 calls from alleged victims or people who said they knew a victim.

Pope to bishops: Listen to abuse victims for sake of church

Sauvé denounced the church’s attitude until the beginning of the 2000s as “a deep, cruel indifference toward victims.”

The report says an estimated 3,000 child abusers — two-thirds of them priests — worked in the church during the seven-decade period. That figure is likely to be an underestimate, Sauvé said. The tally of victims includes an estimated 216,000 people abused by priests and other clerics, he said.

The estimates are based on research led by France’s National Institute of Health and Medical Research into sexual abuse of children in the French population.

“Sometimes church officials did not denounce (sex abuses) and even exposed children to risks by putting them in contact with predators,” Sauvé said. “We consider … the church has a debt toward victims.”

The president of the Conference of Bishops of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said the bishops “are appalled” at the conclusions of the report.

“I wish on that day to ask for pardon, pardon to each of you,” he told the victims.

Sauvé said 22 alleged crimes that can be pursued have been forwarded to prosecutors. More than 40 cases that are too old to be prosecuted but involve alleged perpetrators who are still alive have been forwarded to church officials.

The commission issued 45 recommendations about how to prevent abuse. These included training priests and other clerics, revising Canon Law — the legal code the Vatican uses to govern the church — and fostering policies to recognize and compensate victims.

The report comes after a scandal surrounding now-defrocked priest Bernard Preynat rocked the French Catholic Church. Last year, Preynat was convicted of sexually abusing minors and given a five-year prison sentence. He admitted abusing more than 75 boys for decades.

The Preynat case led to the resignation last year of the former archbishop of Lyon, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who has been accused of failing to report the abuses to civil authorities when he learned about them in the 2010s. France’s highest court ruled earlier this year that Barbarin did not cover up the case.

20 years later, police identify woman found burning in San Diego church parking lot

French archbishops, in a message to parishioners read during Sunday Mass across the country, said the publication of the report is “a test of truth and a tough and serious moment.”

Pope Francis issued in May 2019 a groundbreaking new church law requiring all Catholic priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities.

In June, Francis swiftly rejected an offer from Cardinal Reinhard Marx, one of Germany’s most prominent clerics and a close papal adviser, to resign as archbishop of Munich and Freising over the church’s mishandling of abuse cases. But he said a process of reform was necessary and every bishop must take responsibility for the “catastrophe” of the crisis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pope opens two-year consultation on Catholic Church future

VATICAN CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday launched a two-year worldwide consultative process that could change the way the Roman Catholic Church makes decisions and leave its mark long after his pontificate is over. Proponents see the initiative called "For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission"...
RELIGION
The Independent

Holocaust forum focuses on social media role in antisemitism

A one-day conference starting Wednesday will focus on the receding memory of the Holocaust as Sweden marks the 20th anniversary of a conference on remembering the genocide, with participants focusing on how social media is contributing to a rise in antisemitism.“There is a dangerous rise of antisemitism all over the world mainly because of the new social media,” said Nachman Shai, Israel’s diaspora affairs minister, upon arrival at the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Malmo, southern Sweden. The media are "inciting and increasing the level of hate, and they have to take responsibility for that not to remain...
EDUCATION
republicmonews.com

Swiss Guards Resign in Response to Vatican’s Mandatory Vaccination

Multiple members of the Pope’s historic bodyguard force, the elite Swiss guard, have tendered their resignation due to the imposition of a vaccine mandate in the Vatican. Since October 1, there has been a rigid requirement on individuals entering the Vatican to possess a “Green passport.” The passport should state that a person has been fully inoculated, or tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 48 hours, or recovered from the novel coronavirus. However, members of the oldest military corps in the globe that is in daily contact with the Pope are required to receive inoculation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reinhard Marx
The Independent

Video adds weight to claim Maradona ‘trafficked’ 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
SOCCER
Reuters

Families get remains of El Salvador 'House of Horrors' victims

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - The skeletons of 12 people in El Salvador, found inside a clandestine grave site at the home of a former police officer, were returned to relatives on Thursday, the latest development in a gruesome case that has shocked the Central American country. The remains of the...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Molestation#Catholic Priests#French#Ap#The Catholic Church#La Parole Lib R E
AFP

Pope meets Colombian nun released by Mali jihadists

Pope Francis on Sunday met with Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, a Franciscan nun from Colombia, a day after she was freed by jihadists in Mali after more than four years of captivity, a Vatican spokesman said. Sister Gloria was taken hostage on February 7, 2017 in southern Mali near the border with Burkina Faso where she had been working as a missionary. "This morning, before the celebration of the holy mass to open the bishops' synod, the pope greeted the recently freed Colombian sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez," Matteo Bruni said in a statement. Mali's presidency had announced Sister Gloria's release on Saturday, with a statement on the presidential Twitter account paying tribute to her "courage and bravery" along with photos of the nun taken after her release.
WORLD
International Business Times

126 US-Bound Migrants Rescued From Abandoned Shipping Container In Guatemala

Guatemala police rescued 126 U.S.-bound migrants who were trapped inside an abandoned shipping container. The container was found between the towns of Nueva Concepción and Cocales in southern Guatemala. "We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container. We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people," said...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NBC News

Family of Colombian woman denied right to die call decision 'disrespectful' and 'illegal'

Denying Martha Sepúlveda a dignified death was a “disrespectful” and “illegal” decision. That is the opinion of the family and the attorneys of Sepúlveda, a 51-year-old Colombian woman, who was scheduled to die by euthanasia on Sunday morning. Sepúlveda would have been the first patient in Colombia without a terminal prognosis — expected to die in six months or less — allowed to undergo euthanasia.
SOCIETY
The Independent

American feminism doesn’t include Muslim women – and especially not their hijabs

I sit down to write this just after moderating a panel discussion about the policing of Muslim women’s bodies. Our conversation went over the hour as we lamented the different ways in which visibly-Muslim females still fall victim to Orientalist narratives that deem us “oppressed”. There was so much ground to cover that we didn’t even get a chance to talk about the latest injustice in our community.Last week, at Seth Boyden Elementary School in New Jersey, a teacher allegedly pulled the hijab off one of her Muslim students – a 7-year-old Black Muslim girl, who reportedly resisted, and tried...
RELIGION
AFP

Cancelled euthanasia in Colombia triggers lawsuit

The last-minute cancellation of a Colombian woman's euthanasia sparked controversy and a lawsuit Monday in the only Latin American country where the life-ending practice is allowed. Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico has a law that allows patients or their families to request that life not be prolonged by artificial means, while Uruguay's parliament is debating a euthanasia bill. lv/hba/jb/fio/jh/dva/mtp
AMERICAS
CBS Denver

Cathedral Basilica Of The Immaculate Conception In Denver Vandalized

DENVER (CBS4) – Cleaning crews spent part of their Sunday washing graffiti off of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. The basilica sits on Colfax Avenue at Logan Street in downtown Denver. (credit: CBS) The church was vandalized on Sunday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Some of the graffiti read “Satan lives here.” References to “child rapists” and hate groups were also painted on the outside of the basilica. “It was offensive,” said Father Samuel Morehead. “I mean, this was either an act by somebody who is mentally unstable, or a true act of hate against Catholics.” A woman was reportedly seen...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Guatemala transfers prosecutor who pursued former dictator

Guatemala’s attorney general has transferred the prosecutor leading the office that took former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt and other former military officers to trial for crimes against humanity.Attorney General Consuelo Porras moved Hilda Pineda to a new office pursuing crimes against tourists. Pineda confirmed Monday that she was transferred. The United States had already announced it was pulling its financial support from Porras’ agency and yanked her U.S. visa, saying it considers her an obstacle to the fight against corruption in Guatemala In July, Porras faced international criticism for removing Juan Francisco Sandoval, head of the country’s Special Prosecutor...
POLITICS
AFP

Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue celebrates 90th birthday

The iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer that towers over Rio de Janeiro celebrated its 90th birthday on Tuesday, with a Mass, a new song and a Brazilian brandy label dedicated to it. The religious ceremony was initially slated to take place at the foot of the giant statue, but because of bad weather it was performed at the Metropolitan Cathedral in central Rio. "We Cariocas are used to looking to Christ who is often hidden in the clouds, but we know he is there," city archbishop Orani Tempesta said during the Mass, referring to Rio de Janeiro residents. "We are still going through the pandemic, but with an optimistic outlook thanks to vaccination. The dark clouds of last year are dissipating," he added.
RELIGION
WJHL

WJHL

1K+
Followers
513
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy