1-year-old found dead in possible drowning incident inside Manhattan apartment

By Erica Brosnan
 5 days ago
File photo: An ambulance rushes through the streets of New York City. Photo credit Getty Images

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A 1-year-old boy was found dead in a Hell’s Kitchen apartment building Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call of an aided infant inside of an apartment on West 42nd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, around 3:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 1-year-old Javeon Canty unconscious and unresponsive. EMS immediately transported the child to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to an AMNY report, the mother told police that the child was in the bathtub prior to his death. She allegedly walked away from a moment and when she returned, the child was underwater and unconscious.

Police have yet to report any arrests as of Thursday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.

