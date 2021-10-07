Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until Monday morning. * At 9:35 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 1.9 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 2.1 feet this afternoon. It will fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 1.9 Sat 9 am CDT 1.6 1.6 1.9