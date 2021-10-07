CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, State Street showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of State Street shows a 52-week-high of $94.64 and a 52-week-low of $57.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.47.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Upgrades MGM Resorts After These 4 Transactions

The market does not seem to be giving enough credit to MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE:MGM) transformation and the company’s recent announcements, according to Credit Suisse. The MGM Resorts Analyst: Benjamin Chaiken upgraded MGM Resorts International from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $33 to $68. The MGM...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: R. R. Donnelley & Sons Surges Following Buyout Offer; Columbia Banking System Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.13% to 34,450.01 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 14,486.37. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,356.92. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,313,350 cases with around 734,610 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,985,920 confirmed cases and 450,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,582,730 COVID-19 cases with 601,260 deaths. In total, there were at least 239,108,950 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 4,874,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Argan (AGX)?

The next Argan (AGX) dividend date is projected to be 2021-10-20. Argan’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 8, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Argan. Q. What sector and industry does Argan (AGX) operate in?. A. Argan is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cenovus Energy Inc#Canon Inc#Citigroup#State Street Corporation#Wolfe Research#Ntrs#Moffettnathanson#At T Inc Lrb#Goldman Sachs#Nio Inc Lrb#Mrvl
Benzinga

Putnam Managed Municipal Questions & Anwsers

Q How do I buy Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) stock?. You can purchase shares of Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are Putnam Managed Municipal's (PMM) competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors for Putnam Managed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How do I buy First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) stock?

You can purchase shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ: FCEF) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Who are First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF's (FCEF) competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF. Q.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Even with a little bit of money, investments in these two companies could pay off extremely well. The launch of fuboTV’s sportsbook could result in strong growth. Riskified is trading at a bargain, yet the business is executing at all-time highs. Even a small amount of money allows you to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Altice USA, Charter Citing Competitive Environment

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft downgraded Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $22, down from $40, implying 25% upside. Cable stocks over the past few years have enjoyed a favorable environment, Kraft noted. The stocks benefitted from strong broadband subscriber growth, a relaxed competitive environment, margin expansion from product mix shift and pricing power, and declining capital intensity as network investment needs remained relatively stable.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stifel Is Bullish On These Marine Companies - Read Why

Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan raised the price targets on marine companies Matson Inc's (NYSE:MATX) and Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) and is bullish on the stocks. Nolan upgraded Kirby to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $65 (implying an upside of 20%), up from $64. Nolan says that the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Trex Stock Slips After Downgrade From Baird

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs downgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Neutral from Outperform and lowered the price target to $108 (implying an upside of 14.7%) from $116. Decking channel checks suggest sell-through demand will be slower in Q3 and Q4, driven by a combination of material and labor constraints, tougher compares, inflation and seasonality, Wojs notes.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Watch If the Market Crashes

Finally tested, fast-growing STORE Capital has now proven it can handle adversity while continuing to reward investors. With over 50 years worth of dividend hikes, it pays to add Federal Realty when the market is throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Still working on its comeback, Simon Property Group...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Charter Communications Shares Slide On Rating Downgrade

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Underweight from Overweight with a price target of $665, down from $848, implying a 6% downside. Cahall is now taking a more bearish stance on the Cable sector's outlook and thinks the sector faces more competition for broadband subscribers...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy