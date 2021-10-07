Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021
For State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, State Street showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of State Street shows a 52-week-high of $94.64 and a 52-week-low of $57.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.47.www.benzinga.com
