Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.13% to 34,450.01 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 14,486.37. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 4,356.92. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,313,350 cases with around 734,610 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,985,920 confirmed cases and 450,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,582,730 COVID-19 cases with 601,260 deaths. In total, there were at least 239,108,950 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 4,874,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO