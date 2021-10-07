Thursday's Market Minute: Minting a Trillion-Dollar Coin Would Erode Trust in America
Trust is not a hard concept to understand. It builds by way of repetition and dies by virtue of erosion. Erosion begins when trust is abused to the benefit of the trusted. In theory, one can accumulate infinite trust. Deeper trust, more prolific trust, and generations of trust – if it’s never abused. Abuse generally begins with a miscalculation by the trusted of what they can do, versus what they should do.www.benzinga.com
