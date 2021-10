MLB Trade Rumors | TC Zencka: It’s no secret that Gleyber Torres struggled at shortstop — enough that the Yankees moved him to second base in mid-September. Over a month before that decision, however, things were so dire that the Yankees attempted to pry glove-first shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the Twins at the trade deadline. One thing is clear: shortstop is high atop the priority list heading into the winter. There’s a bonanza of options available — including Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, and Marcus Semien — however, the Yankees will be up against stiff competition, with no fewer than six other teams in the market for a shortstop this offseason.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO