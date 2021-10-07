Sponsored: DC Water’s Northeast Boundary Tunnel Is A Great Feat Of Engineering And Collaboration

The best time to see colorful fall leaves in D.C., including at the National Arboretum (shown here in 2019), is shaping up to be from about Oct. 18 into early November. Enough with the severe thunderstorm warnings in Washington. The calendar (and the Capital Weather Gang) say it is now fall, and we are here for it — especially the stunning bursts of red, yellow, and orange on foliage both in the city and outside the Beltway.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 DAYS AGO