Washington, DC

Sponsored: DC Water’s Northeast Boundary Tunnel Is A Great Feat Of Engineering And Collaboration

 5 days ago
As large as DC Water’s Northeast Boundary Tunnel (NEBT) is, it isn’t just a feat of engineering. It’s also a feat of collaboration. Partnerships have been established among DC Water, the tunnel construction team, and the communities the tunnel will serve when it comes online. DC Water is sensitive to how its construction impacts local businesses and residents along the alignment and the NEBT team has worked hard to minimize those impacts.

