Steelers injury report: Ben Roethlisberger and three others miss practice
Despite the Steelers loss to the Packers, one positive is that no significant injuries occurred in the game, allowing them to heal up somewhat. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith returned last week, and their performances allowed the Steelers defense to remain competitive, keeping the game close despite the lackluster offensive performance. It was good to have them back. Although they lost the game, the good news was there were no additional significant injuries to affect the Steelers headed into the Denver game.stillcurtain.com
