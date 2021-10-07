Steelers injury report: Ben Roethlisberger and three others miss practice

The Steelers are not dead yet. In fact, they’re in perfect position to turn their fortunes around. Following their much-needed victory over the Broncos, the Steelers are now 2-3, saving their playoff chances. And their record should soar above .500 in the coming weeks. At least three of the next four games should be wins, beginning with Sunday night’s contest against the Seahawks, who will be running out the ultimate jag Geno Smith at quarterback for the injured Russell Wilson.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO