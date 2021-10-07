CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A ‘Hypnotic’ Music Mix Is Coming to Soothe Your Fashion Month Distress

By Miles Socha
 5 days ago

ELEVATING MUSIC : “Bass is therapy,” according to American musician Johnny Jewel of the record label Italians Do It Better, and formerly of the band Chromatics. “You can’t touch it, but you can feel its vibrations.”

An artistic collective known as EBIT, an acronym for Enjoy Being in Transition, is to drop a two-hour mix of “dopamine releasing, hypnotic and optimistic sound” on Oct. 10 that’s billed as “a sensory gift to the fashion industry” and a way to bring attention to World Mental Health Day.

Jewel created the playlist at the invitation of model and singer Soo Joo Park and DJ Michel Gaubert, who conceives the runway soundtracks for a host of fashion houses and designers.

Other fashion connections include M|M Paris, the French graphic design duo of Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag who have worked for the likes of Loewe, Yohji Yamamoto, Balenciaga, Givenchy and Calvin Klein. (M|M did the cover art for the Italians Do It Better mix.)

British DJ John Digweed is to release the Jewel mix with a livestream on his Mixcloud page at 7 p.m. Paris time on Sunday, and air it again the following weekend on his Transitions radio network, which is syndicated in 45 countries.

It will eventually take up permanent residence on the Mixcloud accounts of Digweed and Gaubert, who hails music as “a mood enhancer that never lets you down.”

EBIT’s mission is to advance the conversation about mental health in fashion, music and other artistic realms. Previous projects include mixes under the title “Blue Monday” by Gaubert, and a project by fashion photographer Glen Luchford.

#Paris Fashion#Fashion Houses#French Fashion#Fashion Designers#American#Italians#Chromatics#Ebit#World Mental Health Day#Louis Vuitton#British#Mixcloud#Transitions#Russian
