Two Oconee County teenagers were reported missing on Sept. 19. James “Ethan” Dutton and his girlfriend Olivia Warren, both 17, were last seen on the night of Sept. 18. Both are juniors at Oconee County High School. They were last seen driving a blue 2003 Pontiac Sunfire. As of Oct. 5, anyone with information about them is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.