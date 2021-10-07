Henderson Community News

Hello to everyone! For this is a new day and a new week! Oh, how great it is to be here with you on this week because this is the day the Lord has made, and I am glad about it. Guess what, parents. Fall break is Oct. 8-15 for Chester County. I hope you have a plan for the week so you and your child/children will enjoy the time off from school. Parents, please let your children know how much you love and appreciate them. They grow up so fast enjoy them while you can. I know some have been home because of the pandemic. What breaks my heart the most is to hear a parent say, “I will be so glad when you grow up!” My grandmother, Zelma Bass, told me a long time ago to enjoy my children while they are in my lap and I can see them because one day they will be on your heart and you will not be able to touch or see them. Teachers, relax! Put your feet up and enjoy this week because you have earned it.