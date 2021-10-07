CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Hickory Corner Community News

By Kendall Patterson
Chester County Independent
 5 days ago

It is beginning to look really creepy around Hickory Corner. Kenneth and Teresa Burkhead of Hickory Corner are so creative and have been very busy decorating for Halloween. Their front yard is looking very scary, creepy and spooky with life size dummies. By the time Halloween gets here, it will be a sight to see. They also decorate inside their home with life size dummies. SCARY! Make sure you drive by to check it out. I will be on the lookout for some other Hickory Corner homes decorated for Halloween.

