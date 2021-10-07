CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill’s Eduardo Ramirez One of Three Stepinac Students Named National Hispanic Scholars

By River Journal
riverjournalonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnouncement Coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. Three Stepinac High School students, including Eduardo Ramirez of Peekskill, have abeen recognized by the College Board as National Hispanic Scholars, joining a select number of students nationally who earned the prestigious designation. The announcement coincided with National Hispanic Heritage Month which...

