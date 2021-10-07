San Jose Spotlight: Where Is Affordable Housing Located In San Jose?

San Jose squeezes more than half of its affordable housing in areas with some of the lowest household incomes in the city. About 57 percent of all below market rate rentals in the city, including some in the development pipeline, are in downtown, central and east San Jose, a San Jose Spotlight analysis of city data shows. Six districts contribute less than 10 percent to the city's affordable housing inventory. The data, published on the city's open data portal, was last updated October 2020.