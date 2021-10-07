CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office identify second body in Portland, N.Y.

By Chelsea Swift
 5 days ago

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Human remains found in Portland, N.Y. have been identified as Marquita Mull, who was reported missing in July.

The Chautauqua County Sheriffs Office held a press conference on Thursday to announce the second body found on Sept. 28th has been confirmed as 50-year-old Marquita Mull from Buffalo, N.Y.

Mercyhurst University’s forensics department played a large role in confirming this identification, using medical records, x rays, and dental records.

The first body found on Sept. 26th just off the Rails to Trails in Chautauqua County have yet to be identified.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff, James Quattrone said they have confirmed these are not the remains of Corrie Anderson or Lori Bova.

“That body was estimated to be decades that it had been in the ground, which could potentially match with the 1976 disappearance of Patricia Laemmerhirt,” said Sheriff Quattrone. “But it could also be further. Dr. Dirkmaat and his team are continuing to assess that to hopefully give us a better determination on that.”

The Mercyhurst forensics team and experts from Albany will continue to study these human remains, with hopes of being able to provide more information about the individual later this month.

