CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Garoppolo not ruled out despite not being able to practice

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JG67H_0cK3t2cD00

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s injured calf hasn’t healed enough for him to be able to practice but isn’t injured enough to rule him out of this week’s game for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners began their practice week before a division showdown Sunday against Arizona with uncertainty about whether Garoppolo would be available after leaving last week’s game at halftime with an injured right calf.

“It’s better today, which is good news,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Not enough, though, to let him go. But also, not enough to rule him out. The doctors still say give him another day, he’s got a chance. So, I’m still holding out for that.”

Rookie Trey Lance got the work with the starters on Wednesday with practice-squad player Nate Sudfeld the other healthy quarterback.

Shanahan said the Niners are waiting for the swelling in the calf to go down more to determine whether the calf will be healthy enough for Garoppolo to push off on throws and be able to play.

There has been some improvement since Sunday when a dejected Garoppolo speculated he’d likely miss a couple of weeks.

Garoppolo is holding out hope that he will be able to play against the Cardinals even if he acknowledged he still has pain and likely won’t be fully healed.

“Battling through it probably,” he said about the best-case scenario if he could play. “We’ll take it day by day, but it hurts.”

Garoppolo’s history of injuries that include an injured shoulder in 2016, a blown-out knee in 2018 and a high ankle sprain that limited him to six starts last year contributed to San Francisco’s decision to trade three first-round draft picks to take Lance third overall.

Lance got only spot duty the first three weeks with seven offensive snaps in a situational role but did have a TD pass and a TD run.

He struggled with his accuracy during his long run of play in last Sunday’s 28-21 loss to Seattle but took advantage of a blown coverage to connect on a 76-yard TD pass to Deebo Samuel and led a late TD drive capped by another touchdown pass to Samuel.

He finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards, two touchdowns, a 2-point conversion run and 41 yards rushing.

“I thought when he got thrown into battle here, just running the offense and not really his specific plays, I thought he got more comfortable as the game went,” Shanahan said. “Especially going home and watching the tape after the game, I thought there was a lot of encouraging stuff.”

Shanahan said it was a bit of a challenge designing a game plan not knowing if the quarterback would be a traditional drop-back style player like Garoppolo of the more mobile Lance, who can be a big part of the running game.

Lance also offers the ability to make off-schedule plays when things break down, but Shanahan said you don’t want to rely on that style of “backyard ball.”

“When you get into some of those situations, sometimes it’s late in games, you’re down a lot and you can create and make some big plays,” he said. “But it’s got to be that type of game. You don’t want to force that type of game and that’s stuff I think we’ll get used to with Trey and he’ll get used to with us.”

NOTES: TE George Kittle (calf), LT Trent Williams (shoulder), DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and CB K’Waun Williams (calf) didn’t practice. … DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and CB Josh Norman (chest) were limited.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
49erswebzone

Donte Whitner believes it’s time for the 49ers to start Trey Lance

635 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers dropped their home opener to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, falling 30-28, thanks to a last-second field goal by Packers kicker Mason Crosby. The loss dropped the 49ers to 2-1. After the game, social media erupted. Although it was the defense that allowed the Packers to score, many fans (and even some media, local and national) began blaming 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the loss, even though Garoppolo had just led the team on a touchdown drive that gave San Francisco the lead with only 37 seconds remaining.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers should still start Jimmy Garoppolo despite shaky outing vs Packers

For the second week in a row, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did enough to get his team a lead. But this time the 49ers just couldn’t beat the Green Bay Packers, falling in a nail-biting 30-28 loss. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance made his Levi’s Stadium debut and scored...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) anticipates being out 'a couple weeks'

Trey Lance entered in relief of Garoppolo on Sunday and completed 9-of-18 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He could hold onto the job moving forward if he continues to play well. We'll wait for more information on Garoppolo's calf, but for now Lance should be viewed as a low-end QB1 in Week 5 against Arizona.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo 'Has a Chance' to Play in Week 5 Despite Calf Injury, 49ers HC Says

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo "has a chance" to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. "It wasn’t as bad as we thought it might have been," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "Today he’s in a lot of pain and still sore. Wednesday if it’s [getting] better, he has a good chance."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
Person
Nate Sudfeld
Person
Trent Williams
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan makes his QB preference clear despite Jimmy Garoppolo injury

San Francisco 49ers fans may be eager for a quarterback change, but coach Kyle Shanahan does not seem inclined to bench Jimmy Garoppolo as long as he’s healthy. Garoppolo left Sunday’s game against Seattle at halftime with a calf injury and did not return for the second half. He was replaced by rookie Trey Lance, who threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 defeat.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t on field for start of Thursday’s practice

All signs are pointing toward rookie Trey Lance making his first start Sunday in a key divisional game. Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice Wednesday because of his strained right calf, and, via multiple reports, he’s not on the field for the start of Thursday’s session. The team will issue an official practice report later today, but it appears the 49ers starting quarterback isn’t going to participate.
NFL
USA Today

49ers practice report: Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Trent Williams all sit out

DL Samson Ebukam (hamstring) QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player) CB K’Waun Williams (calf) LT Trent Williams (shoulder) The absences of Garoppolo, Kittle and Trent Williams aren’t a huge surprise. Kittle missed Wednesday and Thursday last week and still played. Williams could be in a similar boat for Week 5. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also wouldn’t rule out Garoppolo even after the quarterback indicated he could miss some time. Their statuses will be worth tracking closely throughout the week. K’Waun Williams appears to be out at least until after the Bye, and Ebukam is dealing with hamstring soreness that the team is going to tread lightly with.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Injury Report: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Remains Out

Thursday's injury report confirmed that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remained out during practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. He came out of last week's game against the Seahawks with a calf injury, making way for rookie Trey Lance. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan did not rule out...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Seattle#American Football#Ap#Cardinals
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't practice, but calf is getting 'better'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan surprised some on Monday when he suggested quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be recovered enough from the calf contusion he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks to play in this Sunday's matchup at the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals. Per Charean Williams...
NFL
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice Wednesday; door still open to play Sunday

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ won't practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a calf injury that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to Seattle. Even with the missed practice, coach Kyle Shanahan left the door open that Jimmy G could be ready to play in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers injury report: Garoppolo ruled out; Trey Lance to make his first career start

Kyle Shanahan said the plan was for Jimmy Garoppolo to practice Friday to determine whether he’ll suit up against the Cardinals this Sunday. But, per the media that was on hand at Friday’s practice, Garoppolo was not available. On KNBR Friday morning, 49ers general manager John Lynch had this to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Garoppolo Reportedly Not Practicing; Lance Likely Starts Against Cardinals

Reporters at Friday's San Francisco 49ers practice did not see starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the field. Garoppolo hurt his calf and came out of last week's game against the Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week that his starter was not ruled out for Sunday's...
NFL
knbr.com

Shanahan says Garoppolo will practice Friday, discusses status on KNBR

Is it time for the Trey Lance show? We’ll have to wait just a bit longer to know for sure. Most signs are pointing towards Lance making his first career start on Sunday in Arizona, but it’s not set in stone. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR’s Tolbert, Krueger...
NFL
FOX40

FOX40

972
Followers
521
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy