Transitions naturally impact family business dynamics

By James Lea
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 5 days ago
The only thing constant in life, as the saying goes, is change. That’s certainly true of the complex process of ownership and management succession in a family-owned company.

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

