Comedienne Vicki Lawrence on Living with Chronic Hives and Her Favorite Facial Treatment

By Tatiana Bido, Features Editor
newbeauty.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you consider the way comedians make us laugh and deliver some of the most memorable moments in our lives, you can say they’re natural-born healers. It makes perfect sense then to have television icon Vicki Lawrence of The Carol Burnett Show and Mama’s Family serve as the face of chronic hives. Partnering with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, she’s sharing her personal story about chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), a form of chronic hives, to help others who are dealing with the same uncomfortable concern. CSU affects approximately 1.6 million people in the United States and women are twice as likely as men to experience it.

TV Personality Vicki Lawrence on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Beloved TV personality Vicki Lawrence is a comedienne best known for her role in "The Carol Burnett Show" and "Mama's Family", but she also has a chronic condition that is no laughing matter. She joins us now to bring us up to date on her career and to tell us more about living with Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU) or Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU).
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ex Maria Shriver Smile Over Dinner With Kids After Making Move To Finalize Their Decade-Long Divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex Maria Shriver put on a brave face for the kids, coming together over dinner just months after moving one step closer in finalizing their decade-long divorce. Article continues below advertisement. The 74-year-old Terminator star was spotted smiling alongside his 65-year-old estranged wife at celebrity hotspot...
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
