Comedienne Vicki Lawrence on Living with Chronic Hives and Her Favorite Facial Treatment

When you consider the way comedians make us laugh and deliver some of the most memorable moments in our lives, you can say they’re natural-born healers. It makes perfect sense then to have television icon Vicki Lawrence of The Carol Burnett Show and Mama’s Family serve as the face of chronic hives. Partnering with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, she’s sharing her personal story about chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), a form of chronic hives, to help others who are dealing with the same uncomfortable concern. CSU affects approximately 1.6 million people in the United States and women are twice as likely as men to experience it.