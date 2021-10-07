CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, IN

How redistricting effects who represents Howard County

By Tyler Juranovich Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward County will be represented by one less state House representative, among other changes caused by the redistricting process. Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed into law the new redistricting maps drawn up by state Republicans. The process of redrawing the districts is done every 10 years following the U.S. Census. Kokomo and Howard County are not severely affected by the redistricting, but there are some changes that will be in place for at least the next decade.

