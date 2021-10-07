CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda Could Be Releasing A Mazda6 With An Inline-6 Engine For 2022

Over the past several years, it’s been difficult to nail down Mazda’s future product plans, especially the Mazda6. The car has been rumored to use a rear-wheel-drive platform since at least 2017, though nothing has yet come of it. Despite this, rumors and speculation about the model have never stopped coming, with a new report from Spyder7 (translated) claiming that it will make its debut sometime in the first half of 2022.

