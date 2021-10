Greer City Council on Oct. 12 approved on first reading language to amend ordinances governing animal control within the city. “From time to time, these (the ordinances) need to be addressed and worked on,” said city administrator Andy Merriman. “The animal control ordinance is being brought to you today not because of any initiative outside of some of the issues we think we need to address on here. It’s more to the point that this is a complex ordinance and obviously, fosters a significant amount of feeling.”

GREER, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO