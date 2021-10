Marvel has officially confirmed that prior to the actor’s death, a Chadwick Boseman What If… spinoff was in the works. The debut season of the Disney+ animated series saw Boseman make his final appearance as the titular MCU character, T’Challa. Bryan Andrews, the show’s director has previously mentioned to Variety that there were no official plans to expand the story of T’Challa, who in the show’s alternate universe is actually Star Lord from Guardians Of The Galaxy and not Black Panther. Andrews said, “There was planning to have Star Lord T’Challa spin-off into his own show. We were all very excited. We know [Chadwick] would have loved it, too.”

